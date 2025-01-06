Miles Robinson Called up to 2025 USMNT January Camp

January 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati defender Miles Robinson has been called up to the 24-man roster for the annual U.S. Men's National Team's January Training Camp, U.S. Soccer announced today. Robinson, who has been named to the USMNT January Camp for the second consecutive season, will report to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on January 7.

Robinson will take part in the first January Camp under USMNT Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino. The January Camp kicks off a critical year for the USMNT which includes the Concacaf Nations League Finals in March and the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup this summer, the last opportunities for players to showcase their abilities in tournament conditions before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The USMNT opens its 2025 schedule against Venezuela on Jan. 18 at Chase Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. The team will then head to Orlando and complete the two-match Florida swing with a friendly against Costa Rica on Jan. 22 at Inter&Co Stadium.

The 27-year-old center back captained the USMNT in their January Training Camp friendly last season against Slovenia. He made three of his 30 career senior team appearances for the USMNT in 2024. He also started in all four matches for the U.S. Olympic Team at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Robinson enters his second season in 2025 with FC Cincinnati. He made 33 appearances for the Orange and Blue and was named to the MLS All-Star Team in July.

USMNT JANUARY TRAINING CAMP

Tue., Jan. 7 - Players report to Ft. Lauderdale (training at Inter Miami facility at 11 a.m. ET on a daily basis beginning Jan. 8)

Sat., Jan. 18 - USA-Venezuela - 3 p.m. ET - Chase Stadium - Ft. Lauderdale - TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max, Peacock, Fútbol de Primera radio

Wed., Jan. 22 - USA-Costa Rica - 7 p.m. ET - Inter&Co Stadium - Orlando - TNT, Universo, Max, Peacock, Fútbol de Primera radio

DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (4): Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 0/0), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 2/0), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids; 29/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 0/0), George Campbell (CF Montreal; 0/0), DeJuan Jones (Columbus Crew; 8/0), Shaq Moore (FC Dallas; 19/1), Jalen Neal (CF Montréal; 6/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 66/1), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 30/3), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; 4/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 41/3)

MIDFIELDERS (4): Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami; 1/0), Emeka Eneli (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 1/0), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; 1/0)

FORWARDS (7): Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC; 0/0), Caden Clark (CF Montreal; 0/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 23/15), Brian Gutiérrez (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Matko Miljevic (Unattached; 0/0), Indiana Vassilev (St. Louis CITY; 0/0), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps; 1/0)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.