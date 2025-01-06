LA Galaxy Acquire $650,000 in General Allocation Money and 2025 International Roster Slot from CF Montréal in Exchange for Defender Jalen Neal
January 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The 2024 MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy today announced that the club has acquired $450,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $200,000 in 2026 GAM and a 2025 International Roster Slot from CF Montréal in exchange for defender Jalen Neal. Additionally, the Galaxy will retain a sell-on percentage of the transfer fee if Neal is sold to another club.
The Lakewood, Calif., native joined the LA Galaxy Academy in 2016, and represented the club at the U-13, U-15, U-16/17 and U-18/19 levels. After making his debut for LA Galaxy II in the USL Championship at the age of 16 during the 2020 campaign, Neal went on to score two goals in 48 appearances (45 starts) across competitions for Los Dos (2020-22). Additionally, Neal was twice named to MLS' 22 Under 22 (2023: No. 14; 2024: No. 9).
"Jalen exemplifies what it means to be an LA Galaxy Academy graduate, both as a professional and as a person," said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz. "His progression from the Academy, to Galaxy II, to debuting with the Senior U.S. Men's National Team, to being on the field for the final whistle of the MLS Cup final, speaks volumes to the potential of the Galaxy's professional development pathway. But Jalen's devotion to his local community and active engagement in service at such a young age is an even greater testament to the special character and human being that he is. We are indescribably proud of everything that Jalen has done for the Galaxy and for Los Angeles and wish him the greatest success as he takes the next step in his already remarkable career."
Neal, 21, recorded one goal in 45 career appearances (34 starts) across all competitions in three seasons played for the LA Galaxy (2022-24). Neal made 24 appearances (16 starts) across all competitions in 1,587 minutes played during the 2024 campaign, including appearing off the bench in the Galaxy's 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls in MLS Cup 2024 on Dec. 7. Neal tallied a goal across 1,381 minutes of action in 16 matches played (14 starts) for LA during the 2023 MLS Regular Season.
Neal has been consistent in his support of the community alongside the LA Galaxy Foundation. Last October, Neal partnered up with the City of Lakewood, Herbalife and the U.S. Soccer Foundation to build a brand new mini-pitch at Palms Park in his hometown of Lakewood, Calif. Neal was named a two-time LA Galaxy Humanitarian of the Year (2023, 2024) and claimed LA Galaxy II Humanitarian of the Year honors for three consecutive seasons (2020, 2021, 2022).
At the international level, Neal has made six appearances (4 starts) for the U.S. Men's National Team since making his debut and becoming the youngest LA Galaxy player to ever debut and start with the USMNT at the age of 19 after playing 90 minutes against Serbia at BMO Stadium on Jan. 26, 2023.
Transaction: LA Galaxy acquire $450,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $200,000 in 2026 GAM and a 2025 International Roster Slot from CF Montréal in exchange for defender Jalen Neal on Jan. 6, 2025.
