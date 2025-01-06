Colorado Rapids Goalkeeper Zack Steffen Called up to U.S. Men's National Team Camp in Florida
January 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo - Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen has been named to the U.S. Men's National Team roster for their January training camp in Florida, U.S. Soccer announced today. Steffen will join the team in Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, where they will prepare for upcoming friendlies against Venezuela and Costa Rica. The U.S. will face Venezuela on Jan. 18 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale before taking on Costa Rica on Jan. 22 at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando.
This call-up marks Steffen's third consecutive inclusion in the USMNT roster and his third call-up under recently-appointed head coach Mauricio Pochettino. Steffen most recently appeared on the roster for the USMNT in their victory over Jamaica in the first round of Concacaf Nations League on Nov. 18, 2024. In international play, the goalkeeper has recorded 29 total appearances, recording 16 wins and 10 clean sheets. The 29-year-old has represented the U.S. in several competitions, including the Concacaf Gold Cup, Concacaf Nations League, and FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.
In his first season with the Rapids, Steffen started 42 of the club's 43 matches. Steffen notably earned Goalkeeper of the Tournament for the 2024 Leagues Cup after contributing to the Rapids' third-place finish in the competition.
