FC Dallas Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas announced its preseason schedule today ahead of the 2025 MLS season. In addition to training at Toyota Soccer Center in Frisco, Texas, FC Dallas will hold a training camp at the Pine Cliffs Resort in Algarve, Portugal from Jan. 19-31, 2025.

FC Dallas players report for entrance physicals, medical exams and testing on Saturday, January 11. Training at Toyota Soccer Center runs from Jan. 13-18. The team departs for Algarve, Portugal on Jan. 19 and trains at the Pine Cliffs Resort from Jan. 19-31. FC Dallas will play two preseason matches in Portugal which will be communicated at a later date.

The team returns to training at Toyota Soccer Center on Feb. 4 and will host Texas Derby rival Houston Dynamo FC on Feb. 7. Dallas will then host another preseason match versus USL Championship side FC Tulsa on Feb.12. Dallas travels to Atlanta, Georgia and will play Atlanta United FC on Feb. 15.

Information on preseason media availability will be shared in weekly training schedule emails on Sunday evenings. Media members interested in covering training sessions at Toyota Soccer Center are required to RSVP with a member of the FC Dallas Media and Communications department prior to arrival.

