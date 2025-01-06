Inter Miami CF's Drake Callender and Benjamín Cremaschi Called up to USMNT January Camp

January 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF stars Drake Callender and Benjamín Cremaschi have been selected for the USMNT's first January camp under Argentine head coach Mauricio Pochettino. With a massive year of important official competitions on the horizon, they join 22 other players at Inter Miami's world-class Florida Blue Training Center for this annual showcase opportunity.

Midfielder Cremaschi initially starred at the youth levels prior to making his full debut for the USMNT senior side in September 2023. The Homegrown midfielder has also gained experience representing his country at several major tournaments, including being the youngest member on the USA's roster for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games and being key in the U-19 MYNT Slovenia Nations Cup triumph in September 2022.

Goalkeeper Callender returns to the national team setup after initially earning his first USMNT call up in April 2023. Notably, he was part of the squad that clinched a third consecutive Concacaf Nations League title for the USMNT in 2024.

2025 is a critical year for the USMNT program which includes the Concacaf Nations League Finals and the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, the last opportunities for players to showcase their abilities in tournament conditions before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The training camp begins on Jan. 7 at Florida Blue Training Center. The Inter Miami state-of-the-art facilities have hosted the Men's 2022 FIFA World Cup Champions, the Argentina National Team, LaLiga giant, FC Barcelona, the 2024 Olympic Champions, the United States of America Women's National Team, and more. The Florida Blue Training Center is a 50,000-square-foot complex featuring six natural grass fields and one turf field, designed to support both professional and youth players. The training center sits adjacent to the Club's 21,500-capacity Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The USMNT will then open its 2025 schedule against 2024 Copa América quarterfinalists Venezuela on Jan. 18 at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Kickoff for the USA's first match of the year is set for 3 p.m. ET. Fans interested in attending the match can purchase tickets here). The match will be broadcast live on TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max and Peacock, with Spanish-language audio available on Fútbol de Primera radio. Fans will be able to follow the match via Twitter @USMNT, Instagram @USMNT, Facebook and The Official U.S. Soccer App.

The team will then head to Orlando and complete the two-match Florida swing with a friendly against Costa Rica on Jan. 22 at Inter&Co Stadium (7 p.m. ET).

"We are extremely excited to work with a new group of players and continue to implement our ideas," Pochettino said. "As I have said, MLS is very important to the National Team project, and these players have earned this opportunity."

Detailed Roster by Position (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (4): Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 0/0), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 2/0), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids; 29/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 0/0), George Campbell (CF Montreal; 0/0), DeJuan Jones (Columbus Crew; 8/0), Shaq Moore (FC Dallas; 19/1), Jalen Neal (CF Montreal; 6/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 66/1), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 30/3), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; 4/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 41/3)

MIDFIELDERS (4): Benjamín Cremaschi (Inter Miami; 1/0), Emeka Eneli (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 1/0), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; 1/0)

FORWARDS (7): Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC; 0/0), Caden Clark (CF Montreal; 0/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 23/15), Brian Gutiérrez (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Matko Miljevic (Unattached; 0/0), Indiana Vassilev (St. Louis CITY; 0/0), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps; 1/0)

