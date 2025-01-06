Revolution Acquire $200K in GAM from San Diego FC for Emmanuel Boateng

January 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution acquired $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from San Diego FC in exchange for midfielder Emmanuel Boateng.

Boateng joins the newest MLS expansion side for their inaugural season after spending four years with New England. Since arriving as a free agent in January 2021, Boateng accrued 92 combined regular season and playoff appearances, with 36 starts, for the club, contributing eight goals and 13 assists. In his first season with the Revolution, Boateng recorded six goal contributions to help the Revolution win the 2021 Supporters' Shield. This past season, Boateng played in 23 league matches, starting eight, and tallied two goals with two helpers.

"We are glad to facilitate this move for Ema, allowing him the opportunity to return and work more closely with the Right to Dream Academy that helped launch his career," Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. "We are grateful to Ema for his years of service in New England, where he was a true professional and valued teammate. We wish him all the best in this next chapter in San Diego."

A native of Accra, Ghana, Boateng's career totals through nine MLS campaigns stand at 210 regular season games played, 104 starts, 17 goals, and 26 assists. A graduate of the Right to Dream Academy, Boateng began his professional career with Helsingborgs IF in Sweden's topflight before joining the LA Galaxy in 2016. He briefly played for D.C. United and before joining the Columbus Crew in 2020, helping the team win its second MLS Cup title, before signing with New England the following year.

The Revolution begin the 2025 season with preseason training in January, before the 30th season of Major League Soccer commences on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET). Click here to view the Revs' complete 2025 MLS schedule. Revolution Season Memberships and multi-game packages are on sale now.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution acquire $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money in exchange for midfielder Emmanuel Boateng on Jan. 6, 2025.

