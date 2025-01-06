Colorado Rapids Acquire $175,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Inter Miami CF
January 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids have acquired $175,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Inter Miami CF in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot, the club announced today.
TRANSACTIONS: Colorado Rapids acquire $175,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Inter Miami CF in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot, on January ##, 2025.
Check out the Colorado Rapids Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 6, 2025
- Earthquakes Acquire $100,000 in GAM Via Trade with Austin FC in Exchange for No. 1 Waiver Position - San Jose Earthquakes
- Revolution Homegrown Midfielder Noel Buck Returns from Loan to Southampton FC - New England Revolution
- Brandon Vazquez Joins Austin FC as Designated Player for Club-Record Transfer Fee - Austin FC
- Colorado Rapids Acquire $175,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Inter Miami CF - Colorado Rapids
- Colorado Rapids Homegrown Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry Named to U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team for Camp in Florida - Colorado Rapids
- Colorado Rapids Goalkeeper Zack Steffen Called up to U.S. Men's National Team Camp in Florida - Colorado Rapids
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Danish Winger Philip Zinckernagel from Club Brugge - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Colorado Rapids Acquire $175,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Inter Miami CF
- Colorado Rapids Homegrown Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry Named to U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team for Camp in Florida
- Colorado Rapids Goalkeeper Zack Steffen Called up to U.S. Men's National Team Camp in Florida
- Colorado Rapids Select Nine Players in 2025 MLS SuperDraft Presented by Adidas
- Colorado Rapids Acquire the Sixth Overall Pick from Nashville SC in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft