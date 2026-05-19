Sam Sarver Explains His Scuba Diving and Beer Shotgun Celebration After Scoring Winner for @FCDallas
Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from May 18, 2026
- SDFC Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos to Represent Cape Verde at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ - San Diego FC
- Orlando City B's Home Match against Chattanooga FC Rescheduled to May 31 - Orlando City SC
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- 'Caps wrap up road stretch, visit San Diego FC in final match ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™ break - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Inter Miami CF and Heron Sports & Entertainment to Join FIFA World Cup 26™ Celebration in Club's Elite Facilities - Inter Miami CF
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- St. Louis CITY SC Hosts Houston Dynamo in the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal on Tuesday Night - St. Louis City SC
- Widmer Brothers Brewing Launch Timbers Pils - Portland Timbers
- The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United FC - May 19, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- Brazil Selects Columbia Park Training Facility as Team Base Camp for FIFA World Cup 2026™ - Red Bull New York
- Inter Miami CF and Heron Sports & Entertainment to Join World Cup Celebration in Club's Elite Facilities - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC Forward Hany Mukhtar Voted MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 14 - MLS
- Defender Steven Moreira to Represent Cape Verde at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America - Columbus Crew SC
- San Diego FC Unveils Revitalized Courts at Willie Henderson Sports Complex - San Diego FC
- Goalkeeper Chris Brady and Defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 14 - Chicago Fire FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Look to Earn U.S. Open Cup Semifinal Berth with Midweek Match at St. Louis CITY SC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Charlotte FC Defender Morrison Agyemang Named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 14 - Charlotte FC
- Real Salt Lake Duo Recognized with MLS Matchday 14 Team Selections - Real Salt Lake
- Attacker Guilherme Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday After Scoring Stoppage-Time Winner - Houston Dynamo FC
- Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Tom Barlow Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 14 - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney, Forward Gabriel Pec Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 14 - LA Galaxy
- Charlotte FC Defender Morrison Agyemang Named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 14 - Charlotte FC
- Boston 25 and New England Revolution Partner to Air Select MLS Match Replays in 2026 - New England Revolution
- Austin FC Parts Ways with Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell and Head Coach Nico Estévez - Austin FC
- Petar Musa Named to Croatia's National Team World Cup Roster - FC Dallas
- Nashville SC Extends MLS Unbeaten Streak to Seven with 3-2 Win over LAFC - Nashville SC
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