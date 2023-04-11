Saints Sink Indians' Five-Game Win Streak in 12 Innings, 10-6

INDIANAPOLIS - Cal Mitchell delivered two clutch, game-tying hits to extend Indianapolis' chances at a series-opening victory, but the St. Paul Saints outlasted the Indians in 12 innings on Tuesday night, 10-6.

After Mitchell lined an RBI single into right field to cap a two-run comeback in the bottom of the 11th inning, the Saints (5-4) offense erupted for four runs in the top of the 12th. With two outs and one run already in, consecutive singles by Mark Contreras and Chris Williams off John O'Reilly (L, 0-1) drove in three more.

The game was back-and-forth from the beginning. With Indy trailing 1-0 after an RBI double by Twins No. 4 prospect Edouard Julien in the third inning, Travis Swaggerty roped an RBI single with two outs in the fifth to score Cal Mitchell from second base and tie the game. After the Saints scored the tiebreaking run via a wild pitch in the sixth, Hernán Perez - who entered into the game as a defensive replacement for Julien - smoked a single into center field to plate another an inning later.

The Indians (5-5) rallied with no outs in the bottom of the ninth. A leadoff single by Malcom Nuñez and consecutive full-count walks to Nick Gonzales and Miguel Andújar loaded the bases. Mitchell then shot a two-run single through the left-side of the infield to force Indianapolis' first extra-inning contest of the season.

The teams traded runs in the 10th inning, with Chavez Young tying the game at four runs apiece by racing home on a sacrifice fly to center field by Endy Rodríguez, extending the catcher's RBI streak to five consecutive games. A two-run single by Tyler White in the top of the 11th then forced Mitchell's second game-tying effort in the bottom half.

Connor Sadzeck (W, 1-1) allowed three runs (one earned) in the 10th and 11th innings before Jose De León slammed the door with two strikeouts in the bottom of the 12th.

Reigning International League Player of the Week Tucupita Marcano extended his hitting streak to eight games to begin the season with a single in the sixth inning.

St. Paul's victory broke Indianapolis' five-game winning streak dating back to April 6 (1) at Louisville. The Indians have dropped each of their four home games this season for the first 0-4 start at the Vic since being swept by Columbus in a season-opening, four-game series from April 7-10, 2011.

Indianapolis and St. Paul will face off in the second contest of the six-game series tomorrow at 11:05 AM, with the Indians looking for their first win of the season at Victory Field. RHP Luis Ortiz (0-0, 1.08) will toe the rubber for Indy against RHP Bailey Ober (0-1, 6.75).

