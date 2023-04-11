Sosa Promoted to Chicago, Mondou Joins Knights

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights announced two roster moves ahead of the team's 6:35 p.m. game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday, April 11 from Truist Field.

NF Lenyn Sosa was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. Sosa, 23, is hitting .448 (13-for-29) with six runs scored, five doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs in nine games this season with the Charlotte Knights. He is among the International League leaders in a number of offensive categories. He is third in batting average (.448), first in on-base percentage (.556), third in slugging percentage (.828), second in OPS (1.384), tied for fourth in hits (13), tied for second in doubles (5), tied for second in extra-base hits (7) and tied for fourth in total bases (24). He entered the season ranked by Baseball America as the number 10 prospect in the Chicago White Sox organization.

INF Nate Mondou was promoted to the Charlotte Knights today from Double-A Birmingham. Mondu, 28, a product of Wake Forest University, has appeared in two games with the Barons this season and is 1-for-5 at the plate with a home run. He was signed by the Chicago White Sox on January 30, 2023.

This season, four players have now been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte. Those players in order of their promotion to Chicago are: INF Jake Burger (April 5), RHP Jesse Scholtens (April 7), RHP Keynan Middleton (April 10) and INF Lenyn Sosa (April 11). Last season, a total of 16 players earned a promotion to the White Sox from the Charlotte Knights.

