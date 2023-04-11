Stripers' Offensive Struggles Continue in 4-1 Loss to Memphis

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (2-7) tied the game at 1-1 in the sixth inning, but a three-run seventh inning for the Memphis provided the winning cushion as the Redbirds (5-5) won 4-1 on an Education Day matinee game at Coolray Field. Gwinnett has now lost three consecutive home games and five straight overall.

Decisive Plays: As has been the case in all four home games for Gwinnett, the visiting team recorded a first-inning run, this time on an RBI groundout from Ivan Herrera. The Stripers would load the bases in the third inning, but Memphis starter Gordon Graceffo struck out Joe Hudson and Justin Dean to preserve the 1-0 lead. Entering the sixth with the same score, Braden Shewmake doubled to right field to score Forrest Wall and knot the game at 1-1. Masyn Winn drove in a pair on an RBI single as part of a three-run Memphis seventh off Richard Lovelady (L, 0-1). The Stripers would generate only one further hit as Guillermo Zuniga secured the save (2).

Key Contributors: Shewmake (1-for-4, double, RBI) collected his third extra-base hit of the season. Roddery Munoz struck out one batter in the three he faced in a perfect Triple-A debut inning for the Stripers in the sixth. Moises Gomez (3-for-4) picked up his second multi-hit game in a row and Masyn Winn (2-for-4, 2 RBI) posted the only multi-RBI outing for either side.

Noteworthy: Vaughn Grissom struck out three times after entering the game without one in 39 prior plate appearances to open the season. His eight-game hitting streak was also snapped. Shewmakenow has an RBI in eight of nine games after recording his team-leading eighth RBI in the sixth inning. Through two starts, Michael Soroka has gone 7.2 innings with two runs on seven hits, two walks, and eight strikeouts. The Stripers are now 0-4 in day games this year.

Next Game (Wednesday, April 12):Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:500 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. LHP Domingo Robles (0-1, 2.25 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP Matthew Liberatore (2-0, 0.00 ERA) for the Redbirds. The Stripers will host dogs and dog owners on The Bank in right field as part of Wet Nose Wednesday, presented by Sahlen's.

