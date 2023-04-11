Headrick Dominates, Saints Need 12, But Win 10-6 over Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The St. Paul Saints were three outs away from the fastest game in franchise history. The Indianapolis Indians, however, would score two in the bottom of the ninth to tie it. The Saints would outlast the Indians and score four in the 12th for a 10-6 victory. The win improves the Saints to 5-4 on the season.

With the Saints up 3-1 in the bottom of the ninth the Indians tied it up. Malcom Nuñez led off with an infield single to short. That was followed by back-to-back walks to load the bases. Cal Mitchell tied the game with a two-run single to left.

In the 10th, Tony Wolters led off with an RBI double into right that scored the placed runner Jair Camargo putting the Saints up 4-3.

The Indians scored their placed runner in the bottom of the 10th as Chavez Young moved up to third on a flyout and scored on a sacrifice fly from Endy Rodriguez.

The teams traded two runs apiece in the 11th inning. In the top of the 11th, Kyle Garlick was the placed runner at second. Mark Contreras was hit by a pitch, a wild pitch moved the runners up, and Tyler White's two-run single gave the Saints a 6-4 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, however, with Nuñez the placed runner, Miguel Andujar made it 6-5 with an RBI double and that was followed by an RBI single from Mitchell tying the game at six.

The Saints finally put the game away in the 12th. With Camargo the placed runner at second, Wolters reached on an infield single down the first base line. Elliot Soto sacrificed Wolters to second and Hernán Pérez was intentionally walked to load the bases. Garlick's RBI groundout gave the Saints a 7-6 lead. Contreras followed with a two-run single and Chris Williams added an RBI single to put the game away.

The Saints jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third. With one out, Wolters ripped a double to straightaway center and with two outs Edouard Julien doubled to the gap in left-center driving home Wolters. Julien would leave the game shortly after that.

Meanwhile, Saints starter Brent Headrick was masterful. He retired the side in order in the first, third and fourth. His lone blemish came in the fifth. The Indians knotted the game in the fifth as Cal Mitchell led off with a single off the glove of first baseman Tyler White. He moved to second on a groundout and with two outs Travis Swaggerty singled to left driving home Mitchell. Headrick went 5.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out eight.

In the sixth, the man that replaced Julien in the lineup, Pérez, led off with a line drive single to left. He then took second on a deep flyout to right-center by Garlick, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on a wild pitch giving the Saints a 2-1 lead.

It was Pérez again in the seventh inning that gave the Saints an insurance run. With one out, Wolters walked and moved to second on a passed ball. With two outs, Pérez lined an RBI single into center putting the Saints up 3-1.

The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series on Wednesday morning at 10:05 a.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Bailey Ober (0-1, 6.75) to the mound against Indians RHP Luis Ortiz (0-0, 1.08). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

