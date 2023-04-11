US Army's 'Jazz Ambassadors' to Join BPO at Bisons KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration

April 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons today announced an exciting addition to the best WNY summer tradition as the United States Army's Jazz Ambassadors will perform alongside the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra at the 27th Annual KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration. And to celebrate this exciting addition to this year's event, the Bisons have also announced that all BPO Family Packs purchased by Sunday, April 16 will include 4 FREE undated Flex Tickets.

Known as 'America's Big Band,' the 19-member Jazz Ambassadors have received critical acclaim while performing in all 50 states and throughout the world. After the Bisons host the Worcester Red Sox on Monday, July 3 at Sahlen Field (6:05 p.m.), the ensemble will join the maestro, Paul Ferington, and the BPO in a postgame concert before the largest fireworks show of the season.

All BPO Family Packs purchased by Sunday, April 16 will include 4 FREE undated Flex Tickets (BUY NOW). The BPO Family Pack already includes four tickets, four hot dog/sodas and 25% OFF at the Sahlen Field gift shops for just $129. With the four bonus flex tickets, the BPO Family Pack has a savings of OVER 50% this week.

Fans can purchase the BPO Family Pack, as well as individual seat tickets for the KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration, at Bisons.com or at the Sahlen Field Box Office.

The absolute best WNY summer tradition, the KeyBank Independence Celebration has entertained nearly a half-million fans since its debut in 1995. Celebrate our nation's birthday a night early on July 3rd at the ballpark with America's pastime between two great rivals. Afterwards, fans can stay for a postgame concert from the BPO and Jazz Ambassadors, featuring several patriotic and pop culture classics. Of course, no KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration is complete with the best fireworks show in town

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.