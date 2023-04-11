Buffalo Stampedes Rochester, 7-2

Rochester fell 7-2 to the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday night, dropping to 1-8 on the season, on a night that Brighton-native Ernie Clement returned to Rochester for the first time as a professional ball player.

Buffalo got on the board early, scoring two runs in the top half of the first. The Wings would cut the lead in half as 3B Chad Pinder scored on 1B Matt Adams' RBI single, extending his hit streak to six games. The Bisons hit a two-run home run in the top of the second to extend their lead to 4-1 after two innings.

DH Wilson Garcia hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth, his third of the year and the first at Innovative Field for the Wings, to help Rochester get within two runs. The Wings threatened in the seventh inning but stranded the bases loaded, keeping the score at 4-2.

Buffalo would extend their lead in the eighth inning on an error which scored two runners, pushing the Bisons lead to 6-2. The Bisons scored the final run of the game in the ninth inning to make the final, 7-2.

RHP Cory Abbott (1-1, 6.30) started on the bump for the Wings and took the loss. The right-hander pitched five innings allowing four earned runs on five hits, striking out three batters and allowing one home run. LHP Matt Cronin, RHP Jose Mujica, LHP Alberto Baldanado and RHP Luis Reyes combined for four innings in relief allowing three runs (1 earned) on two hits. RHP Trent Thorton (1-0) earned the win for Buffalo.

The Wings play Wednesday afternoon at home against Buffalo. RHP Tommy Romero (0-1, 15.75) is making his first start (3rd appearance) of the year against Bisons RHP Casey Lawrence (0-1, 2.70). First pitch is set for 1:05 pm.

