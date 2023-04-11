Lukes Once Again Leads Bisons Offense to Win against Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY - The Buffalo Bisons scored early and never trailed in their 7-2 victory over the Rochester Red Wings in the series opener on Tuesday night at Innovative Field.

Nathan Lukes helped lead the Herd offense, with three hits in the victory, including a lead-off double against Cory Abbott to start the game. The outfielder scored two batters later when Addison Barger recorded an RBI double. Rob Brantly added his fourth RBI of the year as well, scoring Barger for a 2-0 lead after a half inning.

Drew Hutchison made his 2023 Bisons' debut, going the first three innings in the start. The righty was promoted from Extended Spring Training earlier in the day, appearing on the mound for the fourth season in his career with Buffalo. Hutchison allowed a first inning run, but left with a three-run lead, allowing three hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

Lukes' second hit of the game was a two-run home run to right field off of Abbott in the top of the second inning that extended the Bisons lead to 4-1. Tanner Morris scored on the first home run of the season for Lukes. Abbott would then retire the next 11 Bisons batters he faced before completing his night after five innings.

The Red Wings got within two runs thanks to a Wilson Garcia solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning off of Jackson Rees. However, a defensive mistake in the top of the eighth helped Buffalo balloon their lead to 6-2. Vinny Capra and Brantly both scored when Franklin Barreto misplayed a fly ball off the bat of Rochester native Ernie Clement.

Cameron Eden led off the top of the ninth with a double and scored one batter later on Lukes' third RBI of the night. His base hit to left field extended the Herd's lead to 7-2. Eden also made several impressive defensive plays to preserve the Bisons lead.

The Bisons pitching staff once again combined for double digit strikeouts. Trent Thornton led the group with four strikeouts, as five different pitchers combined for 10 against the Red Wings. Thornton was credited with his first victory of the season thanks to two scoreless innings. Brandon Eisert also worked a pair of scoreless frames, while Matt Peacock pitched in the bottom of the ninth.

The two teams are scheduled to meet on Wednesday afternoon for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch in the Flower City. Casey Lawrence will be making his third start of the season for Buffalo.

