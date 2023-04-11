Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Rostr Moves, April 11

Please note the following roster moves that affect the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp:

-RHP Dylan Bice has been transferred to Jacksonville from Double-A Pensacola. He will wear No. 41.

-RHP Johan Quezada has been transferred to Jacksonville from Double-A Pensacola. He will wear No. 45.

