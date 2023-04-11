Bats Can't Handle MudHens' Late Rally in Series Opener

TOLEDO, OH - Nick Senzel hit his first home run of his rehab assignment, but it wouldn't be enough as a late Toledo MudHens (6-4) rally downed the Louisville Bats (2-8) 7-3 in the series opener at Fifth Third Field.

The Bats got to work early, scoring the first run in the game's opening frame. Michael Siani led off the inning with a line drive double, later scoring on a sacrifice fly by Reds rehabber Joey Votto to take the early lead 1-0.

Louisville's lead wouldn't last long as the Mud Hens would immediately answer with a run in the bottom of the first inning, evening the score 1-1.

With two outs and no one on-base in the top of the second, Matt Reynolds drew a walk to keep that Bats at the plate. Chuckie Robinson and Alejo Lopez followed up with back-to-back singles, brining Reynolds home to retake the lead at 2-1.

Louisville added another run in the third after Senzel launched his first home run of his rehab assignment to lead off the top of the inning, extending Louisville's lead to 3-1.

Toledo attempted to tie the game in the home half of the fourth inning but were only able to tack on a single run. The Mud Hens ran away with the game in the bottom of the seventh, scoring five runs on four hits, three of which went for extra-bases, to take a 7-3 lead.

The Bats threatened in the top of the ninth, getting a runner on with one out but would not be able to bring the run home as the Bats dropped the series opener to the Mud Hens 7-3.

Louisville and Toledo will continue the six-game series tomorrow, April 12th, with first pitch 6:35 pm E.T. Right-hander Levi Stoudt (0-0, 1.08 ERA) will get the ball for the Bats, taking on fellow righty Brenan Hanifee (0-0, 3.38 ERA) who gets the nod for the MudHens.

