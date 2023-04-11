Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Rochester (6:05 p.m.)

April 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







Tonight, the Buffalo Bisons visit the Rochester Red Wings at Innovative Field for the first time in 2023. The two teams split the season series at 10 wins each last year, with Buffalo winning 3 of those games in Rochester. Buffalo will seek to build off of back-to-back wins on Sunday against Worcester, looking to win three in a row for the first time this season.

Last Game 1 : BUF 2, WOR 1

Buffalo rallied in the seventh inning thanks to two big hits from Bisons RBI leader OF Wynton Bernard and OF Nathan Lukes. After falling behind in the top of the seventh, Bernard hit a sharp line drive to center field that scored OF Cameron Eden. Then, with two outs for the Herd, Lukes stepped to the plate and hit a single to right field that allowed C Stevie Berman to score from third without a throw to give Buffalo a 2-1 win.

Last Game 2: BUF 2, WOR 1

Buffalo once again found themselves behind after the top of the fifth inning, before a INF Vinny Capra RBI groundout allowed UTL Otto Lopez to score. OF Wynton Bernard reached on a two-out error that saw INF Addison Barger cross the plate to give the Herd a lead they would not relinquish.

Rochester Red Wings (0-0)

This is the first of four scheduled series between the Herd and the Rochester this season, and the first at Innovative Field.

The Red Wings will travel to Buffalo for a six-game set at Sahlen Field from May 16-21.

Drew Hutchison

RHP Drew Hutchison makes his first appearance for Buffalo in 2023 with his start against Rochester today. Hutchison previously pitched for Buffalo in 2013, 2015 and 2016, making 24 appearances for the Herd in that time. He logged 125.0 innings with 134 strike outs. In 2016, Hutchison made 18 of his 24 career starts with Buffalo, good for third most on the team that season.

Nathan Lukes

2022 Bisons team MVP OF Nathan Lukes made his return to Buffalo on Saturday after being optioned by the Blue Jays. Lukes made a big impact in his first series back with the Herd, knocking in the winning run in Buffalo's 2-1 comeback win over Worcester in the first game of Sunday's double header. Lukes had another hit in addition to his walk-off, going 2-4 with the game-winning RBI.

Blue Jays Update

The Toronto Blue Jays (6-4) will open the newly renovated Rogers Centre this evening, welcoming the Detroit Tigers for a three-game series as part of an overall six-game homestand. The team renovated several areas of the ballpark, including the bullpens and outfield fences this past winter.

