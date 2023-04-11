RailRiders Down Mets 9-7

April 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Syracuse Mets 9-7 in fun fashion with a season high nine runs on twelve hits. The team hit four home runs including two apiece from Andres Chaparro and Estevan Florial. Sean Boyle tied a career-high nine strikeouts for the win and Greg Weissert served the save.

Syracuse started the offense in the first inning. Danny Mendick singled to reach and came home on Brett Baty's RBI double as the first two batters of the game.

Andres Chaparro tied things up immediately in the second. The rookie smacked a home run to make it 2-1, for his second hit and homer of the season.

The visiting team took the lead once more on a solo shot from Ronny Mauricio for a 2-1 in the second.

Scranton/Wikes-Barre was back at it in the third. Wilmer Difo recorded a base knock and Estevan Florial popped a two-run homer to take a 3-2 lead. It was Florial's first hit back with the team. After Elijah Dunham singled, Chaparro slammed his second long-ball of the contest. It was his third homer in three hits to give SWB a 5-2 advantage.

In the fourth, Jose Godoy took a walk and touched all four on Florial's second no-doubter of the evening. The RailRiders led 7-2.

The Mets chipped away with a solo shot from Mark Vientos in the sixth to make it 7-3.

Jesus Bastidas led off the sixth with a walk and Florial followed with one of his own. The pair secured a double steal to get into scoring position. Oswald Peraza lined one into left to send them both across the plate for a 9-3 lead.

Syracuse made a push late in the game, plating three runs in the eighth. A single each from Jaylin Davis and Jonathan Arauz, plus a walk from Mauricio loaded the bases. Carlos Cortes recorded an RBI while Nick Meyer's double sent home two more.

Brett Baty led off the ninth with a solo shot to creep back towards the RailRiders. But Greg Weissert was there to finish off the Mets with back-to-back strikeouts to end the game 9-7.

Humberto Media (L, 0-1) took the loss for Syracuse after giving up seven runs on seven hits. Jimmy Yacabonis tossed a clean inning and a third, striking out two. Jeff Brigham got two outs in the the sixth but after letting up two runs handed it over to William Woods. Woods totaled 2.1 innings with just three hits.

Sean Boyle (W, 1-0) got the start tossing five innings of work. He allowed just two runs on six hits. Boyle struck out nine batters, tying a career high count. Aaron McGarity was first out of the 'pen letting up one run on one hit. He struck out two. DJ Snelten tossed a clean inning of his own. Michael Gomez took the eighth giving up three runs on three hits. Despite a leadoff homer, Weissert (S, 4) slammed the door shut in the ninth for his fourth save of the season.

