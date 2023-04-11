Bello Tosses Six Strong in Rehab Outing, WooSox Fall to Columbus
April 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
WORCESTER, M.A. - Brayan Bello worked six innings for the Worcester Red Sox (5-4) on a rehab appearance in a loss for the home team, a 10-3 final against the Columbus Clippers (4-6) on Tuesday night at Polar Park.
Bello threw 81 pitches (50 strikes), posting the following line: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K. The right-hander reached 97 miles-per-hour with his sinker, and three of his four strikeouts came on sliders. Nine of the 18 outs recorded by Bello were groundouts, and he finished his outing on a 4-6-3 double play with two men on.
Columbus' lone run against the Worcester starter came in the fourth, a 419-foot solo home run from Zack Collins to right.
Offensively, the WooSox took a 1-0 lead on a first inning home run by David Hamilton, an impressive opposite field drive over the wall in left-center. Including a double later in the game, Hamilton is now 12-for-26 with two home runs and five RBI to start his Triple-A career.
Collins' swing tied the game in the fourth, and the Clippers took their first lead in the seventh following Bello's departure. Oddanier Mosqueda got two outs, but walked the bases loaded. Chase Shugart entered in relief, and after a Richie Palacios infield single to short made it 2-1 Columbus, induced a flyout to limit further trouble.
In the bottom of the inning, three walks loaded the bases for the WooSox. After a pop out and strikeout, Enmanuel Valdez went down 0-2-he swung at the third pitch, grounding a two-run single through the right side to put Worcester on top 3-2.
Columbus answered in the top of the eighth-after Joe Jacques struck out a pair to start the inning, the Clippers cracked back-to-back singles. That brought Jhonkensy Noel to the plate, and he smashed a go-ahead three-run home run to the berm in left to put the road team on top 5-3.
They would blow it open in the top of the ninth on RBI hits from Tyler Freeman, Collins and Brayan Rocchio, all before Micah Pries blasted a two-run shot to make it a 10-run night for Columbus.
The WooSox continue the six-game series at Polar Park on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. against the Columbus Clippers. This week marks the first ever trip to Worcester for the Cleveland Guardians' affiliate. On the mound, Red Sox top pitching prospect Bryan Mata (0-0, 2.45) faces Tanner Bibee (1-0, 0.00). Television coverage is on NESN+, while radio coverage is live at 6:25 p.m. on 100.1 FM The Pike, 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.
