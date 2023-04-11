4.11.23 Game Information: St. Paul Saints (4-4) vs. Indianapolis Indians (5-4)

April 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 6:05 PM ET

GAME #10 / Home #4: St. Paul Saints (4-4) vs. Indianapolis Indians (5-4)

PROBABLES: LHP Brent Headrick (0-0, 11.25) vs. RHP Osvaldo Bido (0-0, 0.00)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Bally Sports app

ABOUT SUNDAY: Behind 5.0 innings of two-hit, one-run ball from top pitching prospect Quinn Priester, the Indianapolis Indians beat the Louisville Bats for their fifth win in a row on Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field, 8-1. Both teams were held hitless through the first four innings of the game, but the Indians finally got in the hit column in the top of the fifth against rehabbing Louisville right-hander Lucas Sims. The Bats struck first shortly after their first hit against Priester when TJ Hopkins scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth. However, the Indians broke through for three runs a half-inning later against Bats reliever Zack Brown, highlighted by an RBI single from catcher Endy RodrÌguez and a run-producing double from first basemen Miguel Andújar. They tacked on two more in the seventh thanks to a two-run single from left fielder Tucupita Marcano. Three more Indians runs came in the top of the ninth against Bats reliever Ricky Karcher thanks to an RBI triple from center fielder Travis Swaggerty, a double from Marcano, and a sacrifice fly from second basemen Nick Gonzales. Indianapolis' eight runs scored is a new season-high nine games into the season, while their two hits allowed are the fewest in a nine-inning game this year.

STREAKIN': The Indians are currently riding a five-game winning streak, which matches their longest from all of last season (April 8-13, Aug. 31-Sept. 4). Indy's pitching has led the way during its five-gamer, compiling a 2.51 team ERA (11er/41.0ip), 48 strikeouts, 1.12 WHIP and .172 average against (25-for-145). The offense is hitting .248 (38-for-153) and have scored 24 runs on 38 hits ñ 18 coming for extra bases (12 2B, 3 3B, 3 HR) ñ and seven stolen bases. With a win on Tuesday night, the Indians would have their longest winning streak since April 7-13, 2019.

SWAGS GOES FOR EXTRA BAGS: Outfielder Travis Swaggerty went 2-for-5 with a double, triple, RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win. Seven of his 10 hits have gone for extra bases, leading to a .286 batting average (10-for-35) with four doubles, two triples, a home run, two RBI and eight runs scored. His two triples through nine games is tied with Buffalo's Otto Lopez and Gwinnett's Vaughn Grissom for the most in the International League. Swaggerty finished last season with team-high eight triples for Indy last season.

DRIVING IN RUNS: Endy RodrÌguez collected an RBI for the fourth consecutive game on Sunday afternoon. His four-game RBI streak is the second longest active streak in the International League, behind only Jacksonville's C.J. Hinojosa (five games). Between his six-game stint late last season with Indy and his first seven this season, he has 14 RBI in 13 games. The 22-year-old has logged an RBI in nine of 13 career Triple-A games and the Indians have a 7-2 record in the games he has driven in a run.

MARCANO IS HIM: Tucupita Marcano is having an excellent start to the season, hitting .500 (14-for-28) with seven runs, seven doubles, a triple, home run, .517 on-base percentage, .929 slugging-percentage and 1.446 OPS in seven games. His seven doubles leads all of Minor League Baseball. The 23-year-old has notched an extra-base hit in each of the seven games he's played. He leads the International League in slugging-percentage, OPS, doubles, extra-base hits and total bases while also ranking in average (2nd), hits (3rd) and OBP (4th).

IL PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Minor League Baseball and the Indianapolis Indians announced on Monday that infielder Tucupita Marcano was named the International League Player of the Week after swinging a scorching bat at Louisville from April 4-9. Marcano led all professional baseball players with five doubles over the past week. In the International League, he paced qualifiers with a .526 batting average (10-for-19), 1.053 slugging-percentage, 1.603 OPS and seven extra-base hits in five games at Louisville Slugger Field. He also tied for the league lead in hits, total bases (20) and runs (seven). On April 7, he roped a Victory Field era-tying three doubles for the first time since Josh Bell on June 11, 2016.

TONIGHT: The Indians are back at Victory Field tonight to open a six-game series with the St. Paul Saints at 6:05 PM ET. Currently on a five-game winning streak, the Indians took five of six games from the Louisville Bats on their first road trip of the season. The Indians and Saints met 21 times last season, with the Indians prevailing in the season series, 11-10. The Indians took six of the nine games played at Victory Field vs. the Saints. Tonight, right-hander Osvaldo Bido (0-0, 0.00) will take the mound versus St. Paul's left-hander Brent Headrick (0-0, 11.25). Bido made four appearances (two starts) against St. Paul last season, going 0-1 with a 4.77 ERA (8er/15.1ip), 13 hits, five walks and 25 strikeouts. Tonight will be Headrick's second Triple-A start. He registered a 3.32 ERA (40er/108.1ip) between High-A Cedar Rapids (15 starts) and Double-A Wichita (10 games/8 starts) in 2022.

BIDO ON THE BUMP: Right-hander Osvaldo Bido will take the mound against the St. Paul Saints in the series opener on Tuesday night. He made his season debut last Thursday at Louisville, tossing 3.0 shutout, one-hit innings with three strikeouts. He was a mainstay in the Indians '22 rotation, making a team-leading 25 starts. He went 3-8 with a 4.76 ERA (63er/119.0ip) and a team-high 129 strikeouts. The 27-year-old was excellent in the last two months of the season, going 2-2 with a 3.09 ERA (15er/43.2ip) and 54 strikeouts ñ which was the second-most in the International League after Aug. 4 ñ in 10 appearances (nine starts).

THIS DATE IN 1993: Brian Dorsett tied a single-game franchise record with three home runs as the Indians earned their first win of the season with an 11-1 triumph over Oklahoma City at Bush Stadium. He became the sixth player in franchise history to launch three homers in a game and first since Mike Hocutt on June 3, 1986 vs. Oklahoma City. Dorsett, born in Terre Haute, Ind. and an Indiana State University product, hit 18 home runs and drove in 57 runs in just 77 games for Indy that year. He returned to the Indians in 1995 and belted 16 more home runs in 91 games before retiring after the 1996 season.

