Graceffo Strikes Out Six In Redbirds' Win At Stripers

April 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds defeated the Gwinnett Stripers by a final score of 4-1 on Tuesday at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Starting pitcher Gordon Graceffo posted the longest hitless outing of his professional career as he tossed 4.0 innings of hitless, scoreless baseball on Tuesday and earned a no-decision. The right-handed pitcher struck out six and walked two Stripers batters.

Catcher Ivan Herrera got the scoring started in the top of the first inning with an RBI groundout to score designated hitter Kramer Robertson to grab a 1-0 lead. After Gwinnett tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, Memphis took the lead right back in the top of the seventh on a Robertson bases-loaded walk. Second baseman Masyn Winn immediately followed with a two RBI double to make the score 4-1.

Left-handed reliever Andrew Suarez (1-0) earned the win after 2.2 innings in which he allowed one run on three hits, one walk and five strikeouts. JoJo Romero and Guillermo Zuñiga followed with a combined 2.1 scoreless innings pitched and three strikeouts to close out the game. Zuñiga earned his second save of the season.

Left-handed pitcher Matthew Liberatore (2-0) is scheduled to start for Memphis in game two of the series tomorrow night at 6:05p.m. CDT at Gwinnett.

The Redbirds (5-5) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 18 to take on the Indianapolis Indians at 6:45 p.m. to begin a six-game homestand. Key promotions on the homestand include Irish Heritage Night on Thursday, April 20, Memphis Redbirds Short-Sleeved BP Hoodie Giveaway on Friday, April 21, Wizards and Wands and Bark at the Park on Saturday, April 22 and Take a Chance Day on Sunday, April 23. You can find more information on upcoming promotions at AutoZone Park at www.milb.com/memphis/tickets/promotions.

