Knights Drop Tuesday's Opener 9-5
April 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped the opening game of a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a score of 9-5 on Tuesday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. Despite the loss, Charlotte first baseman Zach Remillard had a career day at the plate. The Coastal Carolina product launched two home runs and drove home four of Charlotte's five runs in the game.
Remillard hit a solo home run in the first inning and added a second solo shot in the sixth inning. It was the first two-homer game of his career. Along with the two home runs, he also added a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning. He finished the night 3-for-5 with the two homers and four RBIs.
Offensively, the Knights also received a home run off the bat of catcher Carlos Pérez, who hit a solo shot in the sixth inning. The home run was his team-high third of the season. In all, the Knights had eight hits in the opener on Tuesday.
Charlotte LHP Nate Fisher (0-2, 4.63) started the game and allowed two runs on three hits and was saddled with the loss. Jacksonville LHP Luis Palacios (1-1, 5.11) earned the win after he started and gave up just three runs on six hits over six innings of work. Jacksonville first baseman Jerar Encarnacion led the way with three hits and four RBIs in the game one win.
The Knights will continue the six-game series on Wednesday night against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins). First pitch on Wednesday is set for 6:35 p.m. from Truist Field. Fans can listen to the game live on www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 11, 2023
- Knights Drop Tuesday's Opener 9-5 - Charlotte Knights
- Lukes Once Again Leads Bisons Offense to Win against Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- Bello Tosses Six Strong in Rehab Outing, WooSox Fall to Columbus - Worcester Red Sox
- Encarnacion Leads Jacksonville to Third Straight Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Headrick Dominates, Saints Need 12, But Win 10-6 over Indianapolis - St. Paul Saints
- Buffalo Stampedes Rochester, 7-2 - Rochester Red Wings
- April 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse Mets Roster Moves - April 11, 2023 - Syracuse Mets
- 4.11.23 Game Information: St. Paul Saints (4-4) vs. Indianapolis Indians (5-4) - Indianapolis Indians
- 4.11.23 Indianapolis Indians Roster Transactions - Indianapolis Indians
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Rostr Moves, April 11 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers' Offensive Struggles Continue in 4-1 Loss to Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Rochester (6:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- Sosa Promoted to Chicago, Mondou Joins Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Graceffo Strikes Out Six In Redbirds' Win At Stripers - Memphis Redbirds
- Stripers' Offensive Struggles Continue in 4-1 Loss to Memphis (4.11.23) - Gwinnett Stripers
- IronPigs Top Bulls 6-4 - Durham Bulls
- St. Paul Saints Game Info 4-11 at Indianapolis - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 11 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- US Army's 'Jazz Ambassadors' to Join BPO at Bisons KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration - Buffalo Bisons
- Syracuse Mets and Northland Communications to Hold Good Neighbor Day at NBT Bank Stadium, Wednesday, June 28th - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.