Knights Drop Tuesday's Opener 9-5

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped the opening game of a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a score of 9-5 on Tuesday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. Despite the loss, Charlotte first baseman Zach Remillard had a career day at the plate. The Coastal Carolina product launched two home runs and drove home four of Charlotte's five runs in the game.

Remillard hit a solo home run in the first inning and added a second solo shot in the sixth inning. It was the first two-homer game of his career. Along with the two home runs, he also added a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning. He finished the night 3-for-5 with the two homers and four RBIs.

Offensively, the Knights also received a home run off the bat of catcher Carlos Pérez, who hit a solo shot in the sixth inning. The home run was his team-high third of the season. In all, the Knights had eight hits in the opener on Tuesday.

Charlotte LHP Nate Fisher (0-2, 4.63) started the game and allowed two runs on three hits and was saddled with the loss. Jacksonville LHP Luis Palacios (1-1, 5.11) earned the win after he started and gave up just three runs on six hits over six innings of work. Jacksonville first baseman Jerar Encarnacion led the way with three hits and four RBIs in the game one win.

The Knights will continue the six-game series on Wednesday night against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins). First pitch on Wednesday is set for 6:35 p.m. from Truist Field. Fans can listen to the game live on www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.

