Mud Hens Explode for Five-Run Seventh Inning

The Mud Hens defeated the Louisville Bats 7-3 in the first game of the series.

The Louisville Bats would come to this game with some backup, as Reds first basemen and 17-year MLB veteran Joey Votto made a rehab appearance.

Joey Votto would get the Bats on the board first in the top of the first inning after hitting a sacrifice fly, scoring Micheal Siani for the game's first run.

Justin Henry-Malloy would tie the game up for the Mud Hens, after he doubled down the right field line, scoring Zach Short and noting the game up at one.

In the top of the second inning, the Bats reclaimed the lead after Alejo Lopez singled to right field scoring Matt Reynolds and giving the Bats a 2-1 lead.

The Bats continued to keep on scoring, but just one run at a time, in the top of the third inning, Nick Senzel who is also on a rehab assignment, hit a solo homerun growing the Bats lead to 3-1.

Zach Louge started the game for the Mud Hens, his day finished in the fourth inning going 3.2 innings pitched and allowing three runs to score while recording three strikeouts.

The Hens would get a few runners on in the bottom of the fourth inning leading to a sacrifice fly from Andy Ibanez scoring Tyler Nevin, cutting the Bats lead back down to one.

Kurvin Castro pitches 2.1 innings for the Hens not allowing a run to score and only conceding just one hit.

Will Vest worked a one, two, three seventh inning keeping the Bats lead at just one run.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Jonathan Davis would crack a solo home run to tie the game up at three a piece. Later in the inning, Tyler Nevin hit a two-out double that scored Justyn-Henry Malloy giving the Hens their first lead of the day, jumping out to a 4-3 lead.

The bottom of the seventh inning was long for the Bats as no one on the Mud Hens wanted to make the third out. Andre Lipcius doubled to score Tyler Nevin growing the lead to 5-3. Shortly after the Bats would load the bases for Andrew Knapp and he singled up the middle to score Lipcius and Donny Sands, capping off a five-run seventh inning.

Matt Wisler entered the game in the eighth inning and locked down the Bats hitters, keeping the Mud Hens' four-run lead heading to the ninth inning.

*Miguel Del Pozo *entered and closed the game out for the Mud Hens, winning the game 7-3.

Will Vest was credited with the win.

Key Players:

Tyler Nevin: 2-4, 2R, 1RBI

Justyn-Henry Malloy: 1-3, 1R, 1RBI

Andrew Knapp: 3-4, 2RBI

Jonathan Davis: 1-3, 1RBI, 1R, 1HR

Andy Ibanez: 1-2, 1RBI

Kurvin Castro: 2.1 IP, 1H, 1BB, 3K

Will Vest: (1-0) 1.0 IP, 0H, 2K

Matt Wisler: 1 IP, 1H, 2K

Miguel Del Pozo: 1 IP, 1H, 2K

