Mud Hens Explode for Five-Run Seventh Inning
April 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
The Mud Hens defeated the Louisville Bats 7-3 in the first game of the series.
The Louisville Bats would come to this game with some backup, as Reds first basemen and 17-year MLB veteran Joey Votto made a rehab appearance.
Joey Votto would get the Bats on the board first in the top of the first inning after hitting a sacrifice fly, scoring Micheal Siani for the game's first run.
Justin Henry-Malloy would tie the game up for the Mud Hens, after he doubled down the right field line, scoring Zach Short and noting the game up at one.
In the top of the second inning, the Bats reclaimed the lead after Alejo Lopez singled to right field scoring Matt Reynolds and giving the Bats a 2-1 lead.
The Bats continued to keep on scoring, but just one run at a time, in the top of the third inning, Nick Senzel who is also on a rehab assignment, hit a solo homerun growing the Bats lead to 3-1.
Zach Louge started the game for the Mud Hens, his day finished in the fourth inning going 3.2 innings pitched and allowing three runs to score while recording three strikeouts.
The Hens would get a few runners on in the bottom of the fourth inning leading to a sacrifice fly from Andy Ibanez scoring Tyler Nevin, cutting the Bats lead back down to one.
Kurvin Castro pitches 2.1 innings for the Hens not allowing a run to score and only conceding just one hit.
Will Vest worked a one, two, three seventh inning keeping the Bats lead at just one run.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Jonathan Davis would crack a solo home run to tie the game up at three a piece. Later in the inning, Tyler Nevin hit a two-out double that scored Justyn-Henry Malloy giving the Hens their first lead of the day, jumping out to a 4-3 lead.
The bottom of the seventh inning was long for the Bats as no one on the Mud Hens wanted to make the third out. Andre Lipcius doubled to score Tyler Nevin growing the lead to 5-3. Shortly after the Bats would load the bases for Andrew Knapp and he singled up the middle to score Lipcius and Donny Sands, capping off a five-run seventh inning.
Matt Wisler entered the game in the eighth inning and locked down the Bats hitters, keeping the Mud Hens' four-run lead heading to the ninth inning.
*Miguel Del Pozo *entered and closed the game out for the Mud Hens, winning the game 7-3.
Will Vest was credited with the win.
Key Players:
Tyler Nevin: 2-4, 2R, 1RBI
Justyn-Henry Malloy: 1-3, 1R, 1RBI
Andrew Knapp: 3-4, 2RBI
Jonathan Davis: 1-3, 1RBI, 1R, 1HR
Andy Ibanez: 1-2, 1RBI
Kurvin Castro: 2.1 IP, 1H, 1BB, 3K
Will Vest: (1-0) 1.0 IP, 0H, 2K
Matt Wisler: 1 IP, 1H, 2K
Miguel Del Pozo: 1 IP, 1H, 2K
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 11, 2023
- Early Lead Not Enough To Boost Tides Over Sounds - Norfolk Tides
- Saints Sink Indians' Five-Game Win Streak in 12 Innings, 10-6 - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Down Mets 9-7 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Can't Handle MudHens' Late Rally in Series Opener - Louisville Bats
- Mud Hens Explode for Five-Run Seventh Inning - Toledo Mud Hens
- Top Prospects Shine, But Mets Drop Road Trip Opener at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 9-7, on Tuesday - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Drop Tuesday's Opener 9-5 - Charlotte Knights
- Lukes Once Again Leads Bisons Offense to Win against Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- Bello Tosses Six Strong in Rehab Outing, WooSox Fall to Columbus - Worcester Red Sox
- Encarnacion Leads Jacksonville to Third Straight Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Headrick Dominates, Saints Need 12, But Win 10-6 over Indianapolis - St. Paul Saints
- Buffalo Stampedes Rochester, 7-2 - Rochester Red Wings
- April 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse Mets Roster Moves - April 11, 2023 - Syracuse Mets
- 4.11.23 Game Information: St. Paul Saints (4-4) vs. Indianapolis Indians (5-4) - Indianapolis Indians
- 4.11.23 Indianapolis Indians Roster Transactions - Indianapolis Indians
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Rostr Moves, April 11 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers' Offensive Struggles Continue in 4-1 Loss to Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Rochester (6:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- Sosa Promoted to Chicago, Mondou Joins Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Graceffo Strikes Out Six In Redbirds' Win At Stripers - Memphis Redbirds
- Stripers' Offensive Struggles Continue in 4-1 Loss to Memphis (4.11.23) - Gwinnett Stripers
- IronPigs Top Bulls 6-4 - Durham Bulls
- St. Paul Saints Game Info 4-11 at Indianapolis - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 11 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- US Army's 'Jazz Ambassadors' to Join BPO at Bisons KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration - Buffalo Bisons
- Syracuse Mets and Northland Communications to Hold Good Neighbor Day at NBT Bank Stadium, Wednesday, June 28th - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.