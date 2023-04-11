Encarnacion Leads Jacksonville to Third Straight Win
April 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
CHARLOTTE - Jerar Encarnacion matched a career-high with four RBIs to lead the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 9-5 victory over the Charlotte Knights in Tuesday's series opener from Truist Field.
Xavier Edwards led off the ballgame with a single off Charlotte (5-5) starter Nate Fisher (0-2) bfore stealing second base. After a pair of outs, Encarnacion drilled an RBI double to center for the game's first run.
Zach Remillard led off the bottom of the first with a home run off Jacksonville (5-4) starter Luis Palacios (1-1), but Palacios did not yield a hit after that until the fifth inning. The left-hander wound up yielding three runs on six hits in 6.0 frames to earn his first Triple-A win.
With the score tied at one, Peyton Burdick drew a walk to begin the second. He moved to third on Jacob Amaya's single before scoring on a wild pitch to give the Jumbo Shrimp a lead they would not relinquish.
In the fourth, singles from Charles Leblanc and Jake Mangum jumpstarted the frame. A fielder's choice put runners on the corners, an error on a pickoff attempt plated Leblanc. After a fly out and walk, Encarnacion cashed in his second RBI double of the game to increase the lead to 4-1.
Jacksonville drew 10 walks in the game, the club's most since 10 free passes on June 4, 2022 at Norfolk. Consecutive one-out bases on balls by Jordan Groshans and Encarnacion put two men on in the sixth. After a fly out, Burdick and Amaya each singled home a run to widen the gap to 6-1.
The Knights finally struck back in the bottom of the sixth on solo home runs by Remillard and Carlos Pérez to get within 6-3.
However, the Jumbo Shrimp put the game out of reach in the seventh. Jake Mangum singled to start the inning before swiping second. After an Edwards walk, C.J. Hinojosa added an RBI single. Two batters later, Encarnacion made it 9-3 with a two-run base hit of his own.
Remillard struck again in the bottom of the seventh with a two-run double, but Charlotte could get no closer in a 9-5 defeat.
All nine Jumbo Shrimp batters reached base in the effort, with eight hitters reaching multiple times.
Jacksonville plays at Charlotte in Wednesday's 6:35 p.m. start. RHP Chi Chi González (0-1, 11.17 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Knights RHP A.J. Alexy (0-1, 27.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690, www.ESPN690.com and the MiLB First Pitch app.
