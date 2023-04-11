Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 11 vs. Buffalo

April 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Buffalo Bisons (4-4) vs. Rochester Red Wings (1-7)

Tuesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Drew Hutchison (NR) vs. RHP Cory Abbott (1-0, 5.40)

IT'S GOOD TO BE HOME: The Wings dropped the series finale in Syracuse, 9-1, after being shut out for the first eight innings of play Sunday afternoon...1B Matt Adams continued to swing it as he logged a knock, one of the Wings' three hits, in the loss...3B Chad Pinder and C Kevin Plawecki picked up the other two hits for the Wings with Pinder picking up his third hit of the series...after giving up nine runs in the first four innings, the Wings' bullpen would finish the remaining 4.1 innings allowing just one hit...with the loss, the Wings dropped five of six in Syracuse and have already surpassed their 2022 loss total at NBT Bank Stadium (4)...RHP Cory Abbott (1-0) gets the ball for the Wings who take on their other Thruway Rival in the Buffalo Bisons.

FIRE AT THE PLATE: Matt Adams turned in a strong series against the Syracuse Mets going 6-for-20 with four homers and seven RBI in his six games played, going hitless in just the series-opening game...the five-game hitting streak is his longest such streak since he collected a hit in six consecutive games from July 3-10, 2018 with Washington...

Three of Adams' four homers and five of his six hits this year have come off of righties...should the lefty be in the Wings' starting lineup tonight, he would face Buffalo righty, and former Red Wing, Drew Hutchison.

BULLY-PEN: The Red Wings bullpen locked down the final 4.1 innings Sunday afternoon, led by RHP Andres Machado, RHP Luis Reyes, RHP Jordan Weems, and RHP Odalvi Javier, who all logged a scoreless inning...in addition to those four relievers, LHP Alberto Baldonado secured the final out of the fifth inning, retiring the only batter he faced.

HUNGRY FOR HITS: The Red Wings have been held to five hits or less in six of their eight games, picking up three or fewer in four games...the Wings rank last in Triple-A baseball in the hit category (48), 10 fewer than the next lowest total (Round Rock - 54)...

1B Matt Adams leads the Rochester squad with six hits, four being homers...he is one of three players to appear in all eight games this season for the Red Wings (Blankenhorn, Baker).

IT'S STILL APRIL: Rochester has scored one run in four separate games this season and have been shut out in two others, making it six games with one or fewer runs...the 22 runs scored by the Red Wings this season ranks 36th among Minor League Baseball teams, including five teams that have played just three games this season at lower levels...

The 22 runs scored by the Red Wings are the fewest in the first eight games of a season for Rochester since they scored 20 runs in 2016.

COMING OUT SWINGING: The Wings have posted the fewest walks (20) in the first eight games of a season since they walked just 19 times to start the year in 2014...the 20 walks collected by the Rochester offense is the fewest in Triple-A baseball, five fewer than the next lowest total (JAX - 25)...3B Chad Pinder leads the squad with four walks...

In 2022, the Wings had logged 24 walks through the first eight games, which ranked second-fewest among IL teams.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Wings remain undefeated in games they score more than ten runs.

VELO KING: RHP Andres Machado logged the hardest thrown pitch in Sunday's contest with his 96.9 MPH heater...this now makes the Wings 8-for-8 in having thrown the hardest pitch ball in each game this season...

29 of the 30 hardest pitches thrown on Sunday were attributed to Rochester pitchers.

YADI ON THE BRINK: OF Yadiel Hernandez begins this six-game set against Buffalo just one homer shy of 50 career Triple-A home runs...three of those long balls have come against Toronto's top affiliate...

Hernandez is also one RBI short of his 150th career RBI at the Triple-A level...46 coming as a member of the Syracuse club.

(EXIT) VELO KING: 3B Chad Pinder's 4th inning fly-out came off the bat at 104.2 MPH for what was the hardest hit ball for the Red Wings Sunday afternoon...C Kevin Palwecki's 5th inning single, which came off the bat at 91.4 MPH, was the hardest hit ball for the Wings which resulted in a hit...

The Wings registered a new season-low number of batted balls over 100 MPH, with just one in the series finale.

ON THE BUMP: RHP Cory Abbott gets the ball for the Red Wings tonight hoping to get the Wings back into the win column after dropping seven of their first eight games of the year...Abbott is responsible for the lone win Rochester has tallied after he delivered five innings of three-run ball last Wednesday in Syracuse...Abbott, in 12 games with the Red Wings in 2022, worked to a 0-4 record with a 5.08 ERA striking out 34 in his 28.1 innings of work.

