Syracuse Mets Roster Moves - April 11, 2023

April 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release







Please note the following Syracuse Mets roster moves:

April 10th

-OF Jaylin Davis activated off Syracuse's 7-day Injured List

-RHP Jeff Brigham activated off Syracuse's 7-day Injured List

-RHP Justin Courtney transferred to Double-A Binghamton

-OF Tanner Murphy transferred to Double-A Binghamton

April 9th

-RHP Jose Chacin transferred to Double-A Binghamton

