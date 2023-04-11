Syracuse Mets Roster Moves - April 11, 2023
April 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
Please note the following Syracuse Mets roster moves:
April 10th
-OF Jaylin Davis activated off Syracuse's 7-day Injured List
-RHP Jeff Brigham activated off Syracuse's 7-day Injured List
-RHP Justin Courtney transferred to Double-A Binghamton
-OF Tanner Murphy transferred to Double-A Binghamton
April 9th
-RHP Jose Chacin transferred to Double-A Binghamton
