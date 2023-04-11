Sounds Erase Five-Run Deficit, Walk Off Tides in 11 Inning Thriller

April 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds erased an early five-run deficit after two innings, homering four times late to take an 8-5 triumph in 11 innings over the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. Alex Jackson blasted a three-run walk-off home run to give the Sounds their third walk-off victory in just their fourth home game of the season.

Trailing 5-0 after the first two frames, the Sounds bats were quiet until the seventh inning. Jon Singleton mashed a towering solo shot to right field to get Nashville on the scoreboard. Following an Abraham Toro walk, Tyler Naquin clobbered a 461-foot home run to right field, getting the Sounds within a couple of runs.

Skye Bolt doubled to start the eighth, then Keston Hiura followed with a game-tying two-run homer that just cleared the porch in left field and made it a 5-5 game. Neither team could plate a run until Jackson's heroics with two on in the 11th.

As important as the four home runs were, the Sounds bullpen was just as crucial to the comeback. After J.C. Mejia limited the Tides to a run in the second, Tyson Miller, Alex Claudio, Jake Cousins, Lucas Erceg and Clayton Andrews (1-0) combined to toss nine scoreless innings. Mejia, Miller, Cousins and Erceg each struck out three. Erceg also held Norfolk hitless over the ninth and 10th innings before Andrews retired Norfolk in the 11th.

Sounds starter Caleb Boushley struggled in what turned out to be his shortest start of his professional career. He got just one out and gave up four runs (all earned) on five hits. Norfolk starter Drew Rom took a no-decision despite limiting Nashville to three hits over 6.0 innings.

Singleton, Jackson and Andruw Monasterio had multi-hit contests. Eight of Nashville's nine batters reached base in the contest.

Game two of the series is tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. from First Horizon Park. Left-hander Robert Gasser (0-0, 0.00) gets the start for Nashville. Right-hander Chris Vallimont (0-0, 0.00) will start for the Tides.

Post-Game Notes

* Lucas Erceg has yet to give up a hit over four appearances and 7.0 innings in relief this season (4 BB, 9 K, 0.57 WHIP). * Keston Hiura has hit safely in seven of eight games. He's 9-for-28 (.321) with 3 HR, 7 RBI and a 1.049 OPS. * Alex Jackson is batting .308 (8-for-26) through seven games. Three of those eight hits have been home runs. * Despite pitching the most innings, Sounds relievers have the lowest ERA at 1.93 (56.0 IP/12 ER) in the International League. * Caleb Boushley (L, 0.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB) lasted just one out and seven batters, the shortest start of his professional career.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.