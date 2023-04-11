4.11.23 Indianapolis Indians Roster Transactions

The Indianapolis Indians, in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Pirates, have made the following changes to their roster:

INF Mark Mathias recalled by Pittsburgh (4/10). RHP Mike Burrows placed on 7-day injured list. LHP Caleb Smith placed on 7-day injured list (retro 4/10). INF Josh Bissonette reinstated from development list.

Indy's roster is at 26 active players + 1 MLB + 6 IL + 1 DL.

