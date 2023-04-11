Syracuse Mets and Northland Communications to Hold Good Neighbor Day at NBT Bank Stadium, Wednesday, June 28th

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets and Northland Communications are excited to announce the first 'Good Neighbor Day' at NBT Bank Stadium for the 2023 season. 'Good Neighbor Day' will be held on Wednesday, June 28th during the Syracuse Mets game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A Yankees).

The gates will open early at 4 p.m. for all fans with a ticket to the game that day for a showcase with participating local non-profits, concluding at 6 p.m. The first pitch of the game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Fundraising tickets for the nonprofits must be purchased directly through their specific ticket links.

Northland Communications has been a family-owned business since 1905 and has guided the mission of supporting the communities it serves ever since. Maureen McCarthy Tracy, vice president of community + connections at Northland Communications, follows the same commitment of her father, Jerry McCarthy. In 2020, to honor Jerry, she and the McCarthy family planned 'Good Neighbor Day' to raise awareness and funds for local nonprofits on what would have been Jerry's 89th birthday.

"Good Neighbor Day" will take place as part of the Syracuse Mets "We Care Wednesday" platform presented by Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield. "We Care Wednesday's" have been created this year to help local non-profits gain awareness and raise funds through the Syracuse Mets.

"'Good Neighbor Day' is taking our We Care Wednesday to a whole new level," said Syracuse Mets General Manager, Jason Smorol. "Normally we bring in 4 nonprofits, Northland Communications is bringing in over twenty and turning this into a showcase for non-profits in our community. We hope this day is a sell out and that all these groups are able to raise a lot of money for the worthwhile work they do in our communities," Smorol continued.

Participating non-profits will be conducting their own fundraising for the next 90 days through creative ways at their discretion. When purchasing tickets to the Syracuse Mets versus the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders on Wednesday, June 28, spectators can choose any participating nonprofit will receive $4 per ticket from the Mets as part of their donation.

Participating nonprofits scheduled include Food Bank of CNY, AccessCNY, Symphoria, Upstate Cerebral Palsy, Meals on Wheels, Crouse Health Foundation, Leadership Greater Syracuse, Upstate Foundation, The Cool Head Project, The Salvation Army, Rescue Mission, ACR Health, HumaneCNY, McMahon Ryan, On Point for College, WCNY, House of Good Shepherd, David's Refuge, Leatherstocking Council, BSA, and the MOST.

Northland Communications will be donating $10,000 to the non-profit organization that raised the most funding and will get to throw out the first pitch. $5,000 will be donated to the non-profit coming in second place. Throughout the night, other surprise matches and donations will be announced during the event. The company's team, their families, and hundreds of people will also be attending from local non-profits.

To learn more about the 'Good Neighbor' campaign and program, or to purchase tickets for the June 28th event, visit http://www.northland.net/goodneighborday.

For more information, contact Nick Costanzo at ncostanzo@syracusemets.com or 315-474-7833 x125.

