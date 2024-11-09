Rush Game Notes: November 9, 2024 vs. Kansas City Mavericks

November 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, plays one of its most important games of the season: Veterans Appreciation Night, presented by FourFront Design and Bluepeak Internet. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.

VETERANS APPRECIATION NIGHT

In one of the biggest games of the year, the Rush salute those who have served our country in the U.S. Armed Forces on Veterans Appreciation Night, presented by FourFront Design and BluePeak Internet. During the first intermission, the Rush will recognize Lt. Col. Matthew "Macho" Anderson, a Rapid City native and U.S. Air Force veteran who tragically lost his life on August 5th, 2024.

LAST TIME OUT

Another Rush-Mavericks showdown provided the Rapid City crowd with another intense, close game. After falling behind 2-0, the Rush battled back with two goals just 13 seconds apart to tie the game. Ryan Wagner then gave Rapid City the lead with a power play goal in the third period, but Kansas City equalized and won, 4-3, in a four-round shootout.

SMEDS SCORES

It is not often that a team acquires its first line center in a trade this early in the season, but the Rush did just that when Scott Burt picked up Chaz Smedsrud from the Allen Americans on October 28th. The Luverne, Minn. native- who has family in the Black Hills- has delivered with five points over his last four games.

GOURE STANDING OUT EARLY

Rookie forward Deni Goure has been a staple on the ECHL's rookie leaderboard in multiple categories. The 21-year-old leads all rookies in shots on goal (28) and shootout goals (2). His six points is tied for 12th in the league.

ONE GOAL

While the Rush's record is by no means sparkling, the team has shown it will not roll over and quit. Five of Rapid City's first nine games have been decided by one goal, including four of the last five; Three games have required overtime.

THE SHERIFF'S DEBUT

Garrett Klotz officially began his 17th professional season when he suited up for the Rush last night. The Regina, Sask. native is a fixture in the Rapid City hockey community and a fan favorite who received attention from the home crowd nearly every time he touched the puck. Between the ECHL, AHL, and CHL, Klotz has played 609 professional games.

QUOTABLES

"We are trending the right way. One thing I love about this group is that there is no quit. You get down, they tie it up, and we are going to continue to work. That is the vibe in there. We have to stay positive and continue to work and build. Trust me, the wins are going to come." - Scott Burt on Saturday morning

