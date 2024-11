ECHL Transactions - November 9

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 9, 2024:

Adirondack:

add Ty Gibson, D activated from reserve

delete Keanan Stewart, F placed on reserve

Allen:

add Quinn Warmuth, D activated from reserve

add Anson Thornton, G activated from reserve

delete Marco Costantini, G placed on reserve

delete Will Gavin, F placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Chandler Romeo, D activated from reserve

delete Case McCarthy, D recalled by Hartford (a.m.)

Cincinnati:

add Jon Gillies, G activated from reserve

add Steven MacLean, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Pavel Cajan, G placed on reserve

Florida:

add Adrien Bisson, D activated from reserve

delete Andrew Fyten, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Dustyn McFaul, D activated from reserve

delete Harrison Rees, D placed on reserve

delete Austen Swankler, F traded to Worcester

Greenville:

add Mikael Robidoux, F activated from reserve

add Zach White, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve

delete Ben Poisson, F placed on reserve

delete Kolby Hay, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Jacksonville:

add Brian Wilson, G signed contract

delete Matt Vernon, G loaned to Rochester

Kalamazoo:

add Theo Calvas, D activated from reserve

delete Connor Walters, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Cam Morrison, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete David Cotton, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Cade Borchardt, F recalled by Coachella Valley

Maine:

add Drew Bavaro, D assigned by Providence

add Jimmy Lambert, F assigned by Providence

add Brad Arvanitis, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Bischel, G recalled by Providence

delete Jake Willets, D placed on reserve

delete Garrett Devine, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Turner Ripplinger, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Orlando:

add Alexis Gravel, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Michael Simpson, G recalled by Belleville

Reading:

add Ryan Leibold, F acquired from South Carolina 11/8

delete Nolan Welsh, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Evan Cormier, G activated from reserve

add Liam Arnsby, F activated from reserve

delete Keith Kinkaid, G placed on reserve

delete Nicholas Zabaneh, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Connor Moore, D activated from reserve

delete Dean Loukus, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Zachary Emond, G activated from reserve

delete Hunter Jones, G placed on reserve

Utah:

add Reed Morison, F signed contract

add Jake Barczewski, G activated from reserve

add Aaron Aragon, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Vincent Duplessis, G placed on reserve

delete Chase Hartje, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Kyle Pow, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

add Jared Westcott, F activated from reserve

delete Owen Norton, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

add Tyler Jette, D activated from reserve

delete Jake Wahlin, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

add Matt DeMelis, F activated from reserve

delete Ryan Verrier, D placed on reserve

