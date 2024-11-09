Icemen Close the Door on Atlanta as Close Earns Shutout in First Pro Win
November 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - Justen Close stopped all 28 shots faced to earn his first professional victory to lead the Icemen to a 5- shutout win over the Atlanta Gladiators Friday night at Vystar Veterans Arena.
The Icemen struck first when a shot from the point was tipped in front and into the net by rookie forward Ty Chveldayoff to give the Icemen a 1-0 lead.
Later in the period, the Icemen's potent power play converted when Chris Grando knocked in a shot from the slot that put his team ahead 2-0.
Neither team lit the lamp in the second period, but goaltender Justen Close remained sharp and turned aside every shot faced in the middle frame.
Jacksonville seized control of the game in third period, netting three goals. The first came on a high-press sequence down low, which concluded with an excellent pass to Christopher Brown who snuck the puck in on the short side to make it a 3-0 Icemen edge.
Zach Jordan snapped a shot from the left wing while Justin McRae put home a rebound for good measure to lead the Icemen a 5-0 victory.
Close earned a 28-save shutout in his first professional victory.
The Icemen will host the red-hot South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday at 7 p.m. South Carolina is unbeaten in their last five outings.
