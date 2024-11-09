Kansas City Mavericks Forward Cade Borchardt Recalled to Coachella Valley Firebirds

November 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks announce that forward Cade Borchardt has been recalled by the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League (AHL). Borchardt, 26, has been a crucial offensive contributor for the Mavericks and aims to bring the same impact to the Firebirds.

Standing at 6'0" and weighing 170 pounds, Borchardt has started the season strong with five goals and five assists in just eight games, boasting a +7 rating. Over his ECHL career spanning 87 games, he has recorded 94 points (32 goals, 64 assists) and a +37 rating. In 24 ECHL playoff games, he has added 14 points to his record. In 2023-24, Borchardt'simpressive rookie season earned him a spot on the ECHL All-Rookie Team and the title of highest-scoring rookie with 77 points.

After joining the Mavericks straight out of college, Borchardt brought a wealth of experience from Minnesota State University, where he played 121 games, scoring 85 points (29 goals, 56 assists) with a +44 rating. As team captain in his final collegiate season, he led his team to multiple regular season and conference championships.

This season, Borchardt's leadership qualities earned him the role of assistant captain for the Mavericks, reflecting his dedication on and off the ice. The Mavericks organization is eager to watch him continue his growth with the Firebirds.

The Kansas City Mavericks conclude their road trip against the Rapid City Rush tonight, November 9, with an 8:05 p.m. faceoff.

