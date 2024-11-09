Admirals Defeat Thunder 3-2
November 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - Ryan Conroy scored twice for the Adirondack Thunder, but it wasn't enough as the Norfolk Admirals came away with a 3-2 win in front of another sellout crowd at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday night.
Adirondack opened the scoring on the penalty kill as Ryan Conroy fired in a shorthanded goal to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Kevin O'Neil collected the lone assist on the goal at 9:58 of the first frame and the Thunder took that lead into the intermission.
Norfolk scored back-to-back goals in the second period to take a 2-1 lead. Brandon Osmundson tied the game just 2:26 into the second period and Sean Montgomery gave the Admirals the lead at the 10:32 mark to take a one-goal advantage into the final period.
Ryan Conroy scored his second goal of the game at 10:17 of the third period on a wrist shot that beat Dante Giannuzzi over the shoulder to even the score 2-2. Patrick Polino and Kevin O'Neil were awarded assists on Conroy's third goal of the season.
Norfolk scored late as Carson Goulder beat Tyler Brennan through a screen in front of the net for the eventual game-winning goal at 16:19 of the third. Norfolk held on for the 3-2 win.
The Thunder return home to Cool Insuring Arena November 15, 16 and 17 against the Reading Royals! Fans can enjoy drink specials on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday is a 3 p.m. puck drop with a FREE postgame skate after the game with Thunder players!
Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
#ADKThunder
Images from this story
|
Adirondack Thunder on game night
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 9, 2024
- Oilers, Buteyets Blank Americans in Road Win - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Drop Back & Forth Affair in Fort Wayne - Kalamazoo Wings
- Walleye Shut Out The Cyclones 4-0 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- No Quit from the Lions Despite a 4-3 Loss - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Drop 5-3 Decision in Jacksonville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fuel Fall to Royals 4-2 - Indy Fuel
- Allen Named as Host of 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Nailers Respond with 4-3 Win on First Responders Night - Wheeling Nailers
- Ingham Blows up Death Star with 28-Save Shutout - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lambdin's Hat Trick Powers Blades to 4-1 Win - Florida Everblades
- First Period Dooms Bison in 4-2 Loss - Bloomington Bison
- Bryan Thomson Makes Career High 43 Saves in 4-3 Loss at Savannah - Idaho Steelheads
- Heartlanders Step on Bison Early, Win 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Repaci Impresses in 5-1 Railers' Victory - Worcester Railers HC
- Gylander Secures First Professional Shutout In Win Against Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- Admirals Defeat Thunder 3-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Admirals Break Losing Skid Against Thunder with 3-2 Victory - Norfolk Admirals
- Repaci's Hat Trick Downs Mariners in Worcester - Maine Mariners
- Vernon Earns AHL Call-Up to Rochester; Icemen Add Brian Wilson - Jacksonville Icemen
- Lambert, Bavaro Assigned to Maine - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - November 9 - ECHL
- Kansas City Mavericks Forward Cade Borchardt Recalled to Coachella Valley Firebirds - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rush Game Notes: November 9, 2024 vs. Kansas City Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Star Wars Night in North Texas - Allen Americans
- Mavericks Aim for Series Sweep Tonight against Rapid City Rush - Kansas City Mavericks
- Michael Simpson Recalled to Belleville - Orlando Solar Bears
- Icemen Close the Door on Atlanta as Close Earns Shutout in First Pro Win - Jacksonville Icemen
- Kansas City Mavericks Defeat Rapid City Rush in Hard-Fought 4-3 Shootout Victory - Kansas City Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.