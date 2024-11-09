Admirals Defeat Thunder 3-2

GLENS FALLS - Ryan Conroy scored twice for the Adirondack Thunder, but it wasn't enough as the Norfolk Admirals came away with a 3-2 win in front of another sellout crowd at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday night.

Adirondack opened the scoring on the penalty kill as Ryan Conroy fired in a shorthanded goal to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Kevin O'Neil collected the lone assist on the goal at 9:58 of the first frame and the Thunder took that lead into the intermission.

Norfolk scored back-to-back goals in the second period to take a 2-1 lead. Brandon Osmundson tied the game just 2:26 into the second period and Sean Montgomery gave the Admirals the lead at the 10:32 mark to take a one-goal advantage into the final period.

Ryan Conroy scored his second goal of the game at 10:17 of the third period on a wrist shot that beat Dante Giannuzzi over the shoulder to even the score 2-2. Patrick Polino and Kevin O'Neil were awarded assists on Conroy's third goal of the season.

Norfolk scored late as Carson Goulder beat Tyler Brennan through a screen in front of the net for the eventual game-winning goal at 16:19 of the third. Norfolk held on for the 3-2 win.

