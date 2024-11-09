Lambert, Bavaro Assigned to Maine

November 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - Forward Jimmy Lambert and defenseman Drew Bavaro were assigned to the Maine Mariners from the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins on Saturday. Both players will join the Mariners ahead of tonight's game at Worcester.

The 27-year-old Lambert is in his second season on an AHL deal with Providence, and third as a pro. In 2023-24, he played primary with the Mariners, posting 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) in 35 games. Between Nov. 19 and Dec. 10, 2023, Lambert went on a nine-game point streak, the longest of any Mariner last season. He appeared in 10 additional games for Providence plus all four of their playoff contests, in which his four points was tied for most on the team. This season, he's skated in three AHL games, with no points.

Bavaro, 24, is on an NHL contract with Boston, which he signed last March. The 6'2, 200-pound defenseman played collegiately at Bentley University and the University of Notre Dame. At the end of last season, he appeared in seven games for Providence and has skated in an additional five for the P-Bruins this season, collecting his first career assist. Bavaro is a native of Bradenton, FL.

In a corresponding roster move, goaltender Ryan Bischel was recalled to Providence.

