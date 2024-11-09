Allen Named as Host of 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL, in conjunction with the Allen Americans, announced on Saturday the selection of Allen, Texas as the host city for the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen.

The game will take place on January 19, 2026 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center, and will also include the official induction ceremony of the 18th Class of the ECHL Hall of Fame, as well as the All-Star Fan Fest. Ticket information, Fan Fest details, All Star Game format and more will be announced at a later date.

"The Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic is our League's signature event, and we are excited to bring it to Allen for the first time to showcase the best players in the league on the ice, while allowing fans to enjoy the FanFest, including the Hockey Hall of Fame Exhibits and interactive games off the ice," said ECHL Commissioner, Ryan Crelin. "This event also gives us the opportunity to highlight the city of Allen, as we welcome our Board of Governors, VIPs, partners, and fans from around the continent to experience all that Allen has to offer."

The annual Midseason showcase is attended by representatives from the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League and since its inception, has produced 72 players who have gone on to play in the NHL, including 56 since 2002 when the format was changed to feature younger prospects.

Allen was established in 2009-10, as an expansion team in the former Central Hockey League. The Americans have won league championships four times, winning the CHL President's Cup in 2013 and 2014, and then Kelly Cup Championships in their first two seasons in the ECHL in 2015 and 2016. In 2023, the team was purchased by Myles and LaSonjia Jack, becoming the first African-American majority owners in professional hockey history

"We are thrilled to host the ECHL All-Star Game in Allen, Texas," said LaSonjia Jack, Allen Americans Co-Owner; President/COO/Co-Owner, Amsonia Sports. "This event celebrates North Texas' love for hockey and highlights the incredible support of our fans and dedication of our players. We look forward to showcasing Allen on this prestigious stage and creating unforgettable memories for everyone involved."

"The City of Allen can't wait to host the best players in the ECHL for an unforgettable All-Star Game at Credit Union of Texas Event Center," said Baine Brooks, Mayor of Allen, Texas. "This will be a great chance for hockey fans to see top talent right here at home, and we're excited for the positive impact it will bring to our local businesses. We're thrilled to share our community with the ECHL family and make it a weekend to remember!"

