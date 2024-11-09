Oilers, Buteyets Blank Americans in Road Win
November 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
ALLEN, Texas- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, shutout the Allen Americans 4-0 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Saturday night.
Sasha Pastujov placed Tulsa up 1-0 5:19 into the action, depositing a highlight reel "Forsberg" move beyond Anson Thornton. Pastujov added his second of the frame 1:40 later, sending home a one-time blast from the right-wing wall on the power play, giving the Oilers a 2-0 lead. Andrew Lucas scored a second power-play goal of the period, launching a wrist shot from the top of the umbrella over Thornton to put the Oilers up 3-0 through the opening period. The Oilers finished the frame with a season-high 24 shots on goals.
Neither team scored in the second period, with Vyacheslav Buteyets matching his nine saves from period one.
Austin Albrecht scored the final goal of the night, rippling the empty net with 4:41 remaining to close the score 4-0.
Buteyets halted all 26 shots faced, with the Oilers posting a season-high 46 shots.
The Oilers have a quick turnaround, facing the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas tomorrow, Nov. 10 at 2:05 p.m.
