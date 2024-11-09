Heartlanders Step on Bison Early, Win 4-2
November 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders scored four goals in the first period to beat the Bloomington Bison, 4-2, Saturday at Xtream Arena. The first three Heartlanders goals came on three straight shots, the first time in team history Iowa has ever scored on three consecutive opportunities.
Zach Dubinsky got the Heartlanders on the board early with a power-play goal 5:54 into the matchup. Andrew McLean passed the puck from the near circle to Dubinsky who directed it low past Hugo Ollas.
Gavin Hain followed that up one minute later when Louka Henault got the puck up the ice and passed to Hain to give the Heartlanders an early 2-0 lead.
Matthew Sop took advantage of another power play, scoring at 8:05 into the first. Sop took a shot from the near circle that went top shelf to put the Heartlanders up 3-0. Hain and Ryan Sandelin assisted on the goal.
After a Bloomington goal, Yuki Miura struck back with 1:00 left in the opening frame. He deflected Jules Boscq's shot into the back of the net past Mark Sinclair, who replaced Ollas earlier in the contest (loss, 3 saves, 3 goals allowed).
Samuel Hlavaj made 15 saves in his ECHL debut for the win. Ollas and Sinclair split time in net for the Bison. Sinclair stopped 25 of 26 shots faced in relief.
In the third period, Iowa out shot Bloomington, 14-5.
The Heartlanders return home for a pair of games next weekend: HAWK-EY Night on Fri., Nov. 15 at 7:00 p.m. and Hard Hats on Ice Night, pres. by Built By Pros and Cedar Rapids/Iowa City Building Trades Council, on Sat., Nov. 16 at 6:00 p.m. Both games next weekend are at the Wichita Thunder.
