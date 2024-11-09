Repaci Impresses in 5-1 Railers' Victory

WORCESTER - Anthony Repaci is not taking the stairs on his way to dominating the pro hockey record books here. The Railers captain has hopped on an elevator.

Repaci recorded merely the sixth natural hat trick - three consecutive goals in the same period - in Worcester hockey history Saturday night as the Railers beat the Maine Mariners, 5-1.

It was the second time a Railers player accomplished the feat. Jordan Smotherman did it on March 19, 2022. John Carter and Bob Lachance did it for the IceCats, Jeremy Langlois and Freddie Hamilton for the Sharks.

Repaci's goals were scored in the third period at 0:33, 14:35 and 16:53.

One reason Repaci scores a lot of goals is that he takes a lot of shots. Naturally, most of them don't go in. Saturday night Repaci batted .750. Four shots on goal, three shots in goal.

"I have no idea," was his response when asked how nights like this happen. "Obviously my linemates (Jordan Kaplan and Jack Randl) made nice plays to me it and it was easy job to put it in on that back post. Sometimes, you go through stretches in the season when the puck doesn't go in for you but you can't get frustrated.

"As long as you're getting your chances, the goals will come."

With the three-goal night, Repaci became the Railers career leader in that category. He has had a hat trick of hat tricks - three. That is second on Worcester's all-time pro list to Fred Knipscheer, who had four for the IceCats all in 1995-95. Repaci is merely the second player in the city's history with 70 career goals.

IceCats forward Marc Brown had 79.

Repaci has five goals in eight games to begin the year.

"We challenged him at the start of the season," coach Bob Deraney said, "and asked him if he wanted to be a great player on an average team or does he want to be a great player on a great team? And I think he's showing that he wants to be a great player on a great team. That's what great captains do.

"He's been hot. He's going to the dirty areas, and it's not easy to go there. He's being rewarded because he's going to the tough areas and he's shooting the puck the way he's capable. Since he's been with us he has never shot a puck when he wasn't trying to score."

Riley Piercey and Randl had the other Railers goals. Kaplan had a breakthrough game with three assists. Connor Welsh continues to establish himself as one of the league's best defensemen with two assists and a plus-2 rating. He is plus-8 in eight games.

Worcester also get excellent goaltending from Michael Bullion, especially early in the game and when the outcome was still in doubt. He stopped 25 of 26 Maine shots and the Railers never trailed.

"That's what great goaltending is," Deraney said. "We might allow you to tie the game but we're not gonna let you get ahead."

The first period was scoreless then Piercey made it 1-0 early in the second period. Sebastian Vidmar tied it for Maine at 3:48. Randl put Worcester ahead for good at 7:54. Repaci took care of things in the third period and the Railers had their first home victory of the season.

MAKING TRACKS - It was a great game for a great crowd of 5,720. ... The Bruins Alumni played the Why Me team in a pre-game match. The Bruins won by, well, a lot. ... Oddly, or perhaps not since this is the ECHL, last night was Maine's first road game of the season. The Mariners were missing two very familiar faces in forward Alex Kile and defenseman Connor Doherty, an original Railer. Both are with Florida this year. ... The abbreviated homestand continues with a game at 3:05 Sunday afternoon. Norfolk provides the opposition. ... Ryan Verrier, J.D. Dudek, Lincoln Hatten, Anthony Callin, Cole Crowder and newcomer Brendan Rons all did not play. Rookie forward Kolby Johnson made his ECHL debut. Thus, it was a drugstore game - Johnson & Johnson - as the Mariners had Carter Johnson in their lineup. ... Former Railer Jimmy Lambert was in the Maine lineup for the first time this season after being sent down by Providence. ... Nolan Maier was the Maine goalie. It was his 13th career start versus the Railers, the second-most of any goaltender. Charles Williams made 18 starts against Worcester when he was with Manchester.

