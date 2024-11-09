Vernon Earns AHL Call-Up to Rochester; Icemen Add Brian Wilson

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that goaltender Matt Vernon has been loaned to AHL Rochester. As a result, Rocester will sign Vernon to a Professional Tryout (PTO). In addition, the Icemen have signed goaltender Brian Wilson.

Vernon, 26, is currently in his second season with the Icemen after orchestrating a solid rookie campaign last year. Vernon earned ECHL All-Rookie Team and All ECHL Second Team honors after setting an Icemen team record for wins in a season with 25, while a 2.67 goals-against average, a 0.904 save percentage and earned a regular season shutout and two postseason shutouts. In addition, he was named ECHL Goaltender of the Month for February, and also was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of November 20-26.

Vernon heads to Rochester with a 1-1-1 record with the Icemen this season. Vernon did spend time in Rochester's Training Camp this past October.

Prior to his professional career, Vernon played at Colorado College, totaling 19 wins, with five shutouts, a 3.02 goals-against average and 0.901 save percentage. Vernon is the son of longtime NHL goaltender Mike Vernon who won a Stanley Cup with the Calgary Flames in 1989 and with the Detroit Red Wings in 1997.

Wilson, 28, joins the Icemen from the SPHL's Huntsville Havoc where he has posted a 1-0-1 record, with a 1.63 goals-against average and a 0.951 save percentage. Last season, the 6-4, 205-pound netminder recorded a 16-10-6 record with the Havoc while sporting a 2.63 goals-against average and 0.907 save percentage. Wilson also made four appearances last season with the Newfoundland Growlers.

The Icemen play host to the South Carolina Stingrays tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

