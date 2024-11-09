Fuel Fall to Royals 4-2

November 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

READING - The Fuel took the road trip to Reading to take on the Royals in a two-game weekend series. Reading would take the first one in the series after scoring two power-play goals in the third to win 4-2.

1ST PERIOD

It was another game in which the Fuel started by outshooting their opponent in the first period. Opportunities for Indy were inflated off three minor penalties by Reading, leading to the Fuel outshooting the Royals 9 to 5 in the first period.

Despite outshooting Reading, the scoreboard did not favor the Fuel. A costly turnover by Kyle Maskimovich led to a short-handed breakaway for Lou-Félix Denis, giving Reading their first goal of the game.

The period ended with the Fuel leading in shots and the Royals leading in penalty minutes 6 to 4.

2ND PERIOD

Both sides had chances early on to start the second period and the first to strike was Brandon Saigeon. He evened the score at one and scored his second goal of the young season.

The tie game lasted less than four minutes when Sam Sedley scored Reading's second of the game and the first of his pro career. That goal would give Reading the lead for the rest of the middle frame.

The lone penalty in the period came from Matus Spodniak, a four-minute double-minor for a high-sticking call.

3RD PERIOD

It took just one second for a penalty to be assessed against the Fuel as Chris Cameron received a double-minor for roughing, soon to be followed up with a tripping at 52 seconds by Bryan Lemos, giving the Royals an early 5 on 3 advantage in the final frame.

Reading capitalized by scoring twice on the 5 on 3 advantage, the first by Tyler Gratton and the second by Parker AuCoin. Both goals were scored within 35 seconds of each other.

Despite a late game push with a Nathan Burke goal at 16:44, the Fuel could not recover from the early third-period barrage and fell in this one 4-2.

The Fuel outshot the Royals 29 to 25.

