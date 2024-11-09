Walleye Shut Out The Cyclones 4-0

November 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Toledo, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Toledo Walleye, 4-0, on Saturday night. Highlighted by a 22-save shutout by Walleye goaltender Carter Gylander, the Cyclones fall to 0-6-2-0 to begin the 2024-25 season.

With his start, goaltender Jon Gillies picked up his second appearance of the season and his first since the 2024-25 season opener. The New Hampshire native registered 38 saves in the loss for the Cyclones.

Early in the first period, Cincinnati found themselves on the penalty kill. Despite sustained offensive zone pressure, Gillies held his ground and made a pair of saves to keep the score level at 0-0. His efforts included a toe save in the crease.

Despite being outshot 15-4 in the first period by Toledo, Cincinnati came out of the opening frame tied at 0-0 against the Walleye on the road.

Despite a promising start to the second period, Toledo opened the scoring at the 13:10 mark of the middle frame. After the initial shot from Tyler Spezia was denied by Gillies, the Cincinnati goalie lost track of the rebound. The rebound came loose in front of the net for forward Brandon Hawkins and the reigning ECHL MVP found the back of the net to make it 1-0, Toledo.

A little after two minutes after the opener, a misplay led to a chance in front of the net for Toledo forward Griffin Ness. His initial try would ring off the crossbar and drop on the goal line. In an effort to cover the puck, Gillies swung his leg back but knocked the puck into the net. That play made it 2-0 in favor of the Walleye.

Brandon Kruse would triple Toledo's lead in the second period on the power play. His shot slid along the ice and beat a screened Gillies to make it 3-0 at the 18:50 mark of the middle frame.

Toledo rounded out the scoring with Trenton Bliss scoring his fifth goal of the season. Gylander would stop all nine shots he faced in the final period to preserve his first professional shutout.

The Cincinnati Cyclones return to Heritage Bank Center on Tuesday, Nov. 12 on Field Trip Day against the Kalamazoo Wings. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET in what will be Cincinnati's earliest game of the season so far.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information to stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.