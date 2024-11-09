Repaci's Hat Trick Downs Mariners in Worcester

November 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







WORCESTER, MA - November 9, 2024 - Anthony Repaci netted a third period natural hat trick to lead the Worcester Railers to a 5-1 victory over the Maine Mariners on Saturday night at DCU Center. Sebastian Vidmar scored the lone goal for the Mariners in their first road game of the season.

After a scoreless opening period, three goals were potted in the first eight minutes of the middle frame. Worcester's Riley Piercey wired a one-timer from the left faceoff circle past Maine netminder Nolan Maier at 1:34 of the second to open the scoring. The Mariners answered at 3:46 when Sebastian Vidmar picked up his first goal of the season, cleaning up a loose puck to the right of the Railers net. Defenseman Mason Millman collected his 100th career ECHL point with the primary assist. Worcester moved back into the lead on Jack Randl's goal at 7:54, taking a pass from Jordan Kaplan, who streaked through the middle.

Just 33 seconds into the third period, Worcester's Anthony Repaci extended the lead to 3-1 when he found space in the slot and finished a Kaplan feed from below the goal line. Repaci added another at 14:35 and finished the hat trick on the power play at 16:53. Michael Bullion made 25 saves to earn the win for the Railers while Nolan Maier stopped 19 for Maine.

The Mariners (3-5-0) have a busy week ahead with four games in five days, beginning Wednesday at the Cross Insurance Arena with "Heart Night" at 7 PM against the Reading Royals. They're also home Saturday and Sunday, November 16th and 17th against the South Carolina Stingrays. Saturday is the annual "Military Appreciation Night" presented by Martin's Point Health Care. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

ECHL Stories from November 9, 2024

