Mavericks Aim for Series Sweep Tonight against Rapid City Rush

November 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks (6-1-0-1) are set to complete their three-game road series against the Rapid City Rush (0-7-1-1) tonight, following a hard-fought 4-3 shootout victory on Friday. With two wins already secured in Rapid City this week-a 3-2 regulation win on Wednesday and Friday's shootout triumph-the Mavericks are on track for a potential series sweep.

Puck drop is scheduled for 8:05 PM CT at The Monument in Rapid City, SD. Fans can catch all the action live on FloHockey.

Casey Carreau scored the game-deciding shootout goal Friday night, while Victor Ostman put in another strong performance with key saves to hold off the Rush. With the Mavericks' offense and defense stepping up throughout this series, they'll look to carry their winning momentum into tonight's game and further strengthen their now first-place lead atop the Mountain Division.

