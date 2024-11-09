Mavericks Aim for Series Sweep Tonight against Rapid City Rush
November 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks (6-1-0-1) are set to complete their three-game road series against the Rapid City Rush (0-7-1-1) tonight, following a hard-fought 4-3 shootout victory on Friday. With two wins already secured in Rapid City this week-a 3-2 regulation win on Wednesday and Friday's shootout triumph-the Mavericks are on track for a potential series sweep.
Puck drop is scheduled for 8:05 PM CT at The Monument in Rapid City, SD. Fans can catch all the action live on FloHockey.
Casey Carreau scored the game-deciding shootout goal Friday night, while Victor Ostman put in another strong performance with key saves to hold off the Rush. With the Mavericks' offense and defense stepping up throughout this series, they'll look to carry their winning momentum into tonight's game and further strengthen their now first-place lead atop the Mountain Division.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 9, 2024
- Lambert, Bavaro Assigned to Maine - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - November 9 - ECHL
- Kansas City Mavericks Forward Cade Borchardt Recalled to Coachella Valley Firebirds - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rush Game Notes: November 9, 2024 vs. Kansas City Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Star Wars Night in North Texas - Allen Americans
- Mavericks Aim for Series Sweep Tonight against Rapid City Rush - Kansas City Mavericks
- Michael Simpson Recalled to Belleville - Orlando Solar Bears
- Icemen Close the Door on Atlanta as Close Earns Shutout in First Pro Win - Jacksonville Icemen
- Kansas City Mavericks Defeat Rapid City Rush in Hard-Fought 4-3 Shootout Victory - Kansas City Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Kansas City Mavericks Forward Cade Borchardt Recalled to Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Mavericks Aim for Series Sweep Tonight against Rapid City Rush
- Kansas City Mavericks Defeat Rapid City Rush in Hard-Fought 4-3 Shootout Victory
- Mavericks Look to Build on Momentum Tonight in Rapid City
- Goaltender Jack Lafontaine Recalled to Coachella Valley Firebirds, Kucharski Signed to Mavericks