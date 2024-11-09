Ingham Blows up Death Star with 28-Save Shutout

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits scored once in each period thanks to Bryce Brodzinski, Carter Savoie, and Parker Berge's first goal, but it was net-minder Jacob Ingham that was strong with the Force, leading the Swamp Rabbits to a 3-0 shutout win on 28 saves against the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday night. The win ends a three-game skid for Greenville, coming in front of 7,010 fans on "Star Wars Night", presented by Champion Comfort Experts.

The Force was strong with the Swamp Rabbits early on, with Bryce Brodzinski starting things off to Greenville in the opening frame. With 2:27 gone by, Kaleb Lawrence approached the attacking net from the right wing, dropped below the goal line, and connected with Brodzinski. From a sharp angle, Brodzinski fired a wrist shot that squeaked past Gladiators goalie Ethan Haider's glove, pushing the Swamp Rabbits to a 1-0 lead (Lawrence and Tate Singleton assisted). Despite a low volume of shots, Swamp Rabbits net-minder Jacob Ingham staved off all six shots on net.

Carter Savoie continued to channel the Star Wars energy of the night and kicked into lightspeed off the drop of the puck to double the Greenville advantage. Just nine seconds in, Savoie accelerated up the left side and unleashed a laser that beat Haider's glove, pushing the Swamp Rabbits to a 2-0 lead (Parker Berge and Arvid Caderoth assisted). Ingham again stood tall, deflecting another seven shots from Atlanta aside.

The Gladiators turned to the dark side and applied pressure consistently throughout the last period, but the light side prevailed and the Swamp Rabbits weathered the storm. Parker Berge ended the scoring entries with his first of the season while on the power play into an empty net, earning his first professional goal to triple the Swamp Rabbits lead to 3-0 (Lawrence assisted). Ingham fired the proverbial proton torpedo into the exhaust shaft of the Death Star, stoning the final 15 shots of the game to bring the shutout to 28 saves in the win.

With the 28-save clean sheet, Ingham earned his first win of the season in his third game and second start (1-1-0-0).

The Swamp Rabbits conclude their first "three-in-three" of the season with a rematch trip to Atlanta on Sunday, November 10th. The weekend finale is slated for a 3:05 p.m. puck drop at Gas South Arena.

