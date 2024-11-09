Kansas City Mavericks Defeat Rapid City Rush in Hard-Fought 4-3 Shootout Victory

November 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks (6-1-0-1) pulled out a thrilling 4-3 shootout win over the Rapid City Rush (0-7-1-1) on Wednesday night in Rapid City. Outshooting the Rush 39-27, the Mavericks delivered a strong performance in an intense game.

The Mavericks jumped ahead with Luke Loheit's early goal at 5:14 of the first period. Jackson Berezowski added to the lead at 2:24 in the second, with assists from Landon McCallum and Marcus Crawford to put Kansas City up 2-0. The Rush answered back with two quick goals, evening the score by the end of the second.

Rapid City took the lead briefly in the third period at 9:40, but the Mavericks responded when Casey Carreau tied it at 3-3 with a clutch shorthanded goal at 12:42. After a scoreless overtime, Kansas City claimed the win in a shootout with a key final goal by Carreau and critical stops from Victor Ostman, who recorded 24 saves on 27 shots.

The Mavericks look to sweep the series against the Rush tomorrow night.

