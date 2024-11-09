Game Day Preview: Star Wars Night in North Texas
November 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Tulsa Oilers tonight at 7:10 PM at CUTX Event Center. This is the second meeting of the season between the division rivals. The Americans lost to the Oilers 8-2 on opening day in Oklahoma.
Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST
Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald
Executive Producer: Tyler Luker
Social Media: Alyssa Santos
Next Home Game: 11/9/24 vs. Tulsa, 7:10 PM CST Promotion: Star Wars Night
Americans extend winning streak : The Americans won their second straight game, both wins coming on the road in a 4-2 victory over the Wichita Thunder on Friday night at Intrust Bank Arena. The Americans win ended Wichita's six-game winning streak which was the longest this season in the ECHL. Wichita outshot the Americans 47-28 for the game including 22-10 in the second period. A season high against the Americans. The previous high was 21. Wichita's Joe Carroll led the Thunder in shots on net with nine. That is also a season high against the Americans, the previous high was eight by an opponent on two occasions. Wichita had five power play opportunities to just two for the Americans (0-for-2).
Wells Shines in Americans Win: American Hockey League contracted netminder Dylan Wells stopped 45 of 47 Wichita shots earning the victory on Friday evening 4-2 at Intrust Bank Arena. Wells has both Allen victories this season, with both coming on the road. His previous victory came in Utah last Saturday night. With the victory, Wells improved to 2-2-0 this season, and improved his individual numbers (0.873 SV % and 5.77 GAA).
Previously Injured Forward makes his Allen Debut: Americans forward Robbie Baillargeon had been on the 14-day IR since October 23rd dealing with muscle spasms. He made his Americans debut on Friday night in Wichita and had no points finishing a minus one in limited action. Baillargeon was signed as a free agent this summer after playing in Europe since the 2018-2019 season.
Americans Asuchak Provides Big Night: The Americans longest tenured player Spencer Asuchak, had his biggest game in several seasons on Friday night, scoring a goal and adding three assists in the Americans 4-2 win over Wichita on Friday night. Asuchak played in his 591st game on Friday night.
Comparing Allen and Tulsa
Allen Americans:
Home: 0-2-1
Away: 2-2-0
Overall: 2-4-1
Last 10: 2-4-1
Allen Americans Leaders:
Goals: (5) Easton Brodzinski
Assists: (6) Spencer Asuchak and Brayden Watts
Points: (9) Brayden Watts
+/-: (4) Spencer Asuchak
PIM's: (15) Artyom Kulakov
Tulsa Oilers:
Home: 4-2-0
Away: 0-0-1
Overall: 4-2-1
Last 10: 4-2-1
Tulsa Oilers Leaders:
Goals: (6) Tyler Poulsen
Assists: (7) Andrew Lucas
Points: (9) Tyler Poulsen
+/-: (+5) Andrew Lucas
PIM's (11) Mike McKee
