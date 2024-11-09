Gylander Secures First Professional Shutout In Win Against Cincinnati

November 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones at the Huntington Center on Labatt Hockey Night in Toledo with a final score of 4-0

How it Happened:

It's Country Night in Toledo and the Walleye are back for another matchup against the Cincinnati Cyclones. Leading the attack for the Fish was Carson Bantle, Sam Craggs, and Brandon Kruse. Protecting the blue line was Jalen Smereck and Brendon Michaelian. In between the pipes was Carter Gylander.

The first period was quiet and scoreless. Toledo failed to get on the board after 3 separate man-advantage opportunities.

In the second period, through what was a quiet first half. In the final 10 minutes of the period, Toledo scored 3 unanswered goals to put them in a secure lead.

At 13:10, Brandon Hawkins broke the scoreless tie and lit the lamp for the first time in the night when the puck sneaked past the pads of Jon Gillies. The rest of the 16-17-18 line, Tyler Spezia and Trenton Bliss assisted the play. With this goal, Hawk set the franchise record for most game-winning-goals in Toledo Walleye history.

It didn't take long to tally another when at 15:17, Griffin Ness tallied his second goal in two nights with a puck into the corner of the net. Conlan Keenan and Casey Dornbach had the assists.

Just a few minutes later, Brandon Kruse added another, tallying his 100th ECHL point. Conlan Keenan and Colin Swoyer assisted the goal.

The third period was quiet and scoreless throughout the majority of the period. The Walleye sealed the deal with an empty netter by Trenton Bliss directly after a penalty.

Carter Gylander secured his first pro shut-out and beat the Cyclones 4-0.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

C. Gylander (SO, 22 SVS)

C. Keenan (2A)

G. Ness (1G)

What's Next:

The Walleye travel to Kalamazoo tomorrow for a Sunday matinee against the Kalamazoo Wings. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m.

