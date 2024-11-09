Admirals Break Losing Skid Against Thunder with 3-2 Victory

November 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Glens Falls, NY - After experiencing an overtime defeat on Friday, the Norfolk Admirals returned to Cool Insuring Arena for a second matchup this weekend against the Adirondack Thunder. A crucial late goal from Carson Golder ended a seven-game losing streak against the Thunder, resulting in a 3-2 victory for the Admirals.

Dante Giannuzzi made his return to the goal for his fourth start of the season, concluding the game with an impressive performance, recording 30 saves from 32 shots faced in the Admirals' win.

In the initial minutes of the game, the Thunder were the first to score, taking advantage of being short-handed to establish a 1-0 lead, courtesy of a goal from Ryan Conroy. This goal marked the sixth short-handed goal that the Norfolk has conceded during the current season.

Midway through the period, Spencer Kennedy and Shaw Boomhower engaged in a physical confrontation, reflecting the heightened tensions that have characterized this series. Their altercation resulted in a notable fight at center ice and a game misconduct for each of them.

Following this exchange, the Admirals intensified their forecheck, outshooting the Thunder 12-6 during the first twenty minutes; however, the score remained 1-0 in favor of Adirondack as the period concluded.

In the opening minutes of the second period, the Thunder were set to face a delayed penalty, yet a power play opportunity was rendered unnecessary for Norfolk as Brandon Osmundson equalized with a proficient assist from Pavel Padakin. This goal represented Osmundson's fourth of the season, highlighting his impressive performance thus far.

Eight minutes later, Sean Montgomery successfully executed a wrist shot that eluded the blocker of Tyler Brennan, granting Norfolk their first advantage of the night. This goal, Montgomery's third of the season, proved to be significant going forward.

The Admirals' ability to secure back-to-back unanswered goals during the second frame provided them with a narrow advantage entering the final twenty minutes, despite being outshot by Adirondack 14-9 during the second period.

As the game progressed, tensions on both sides of the ice escalated. The score remained 2-1 in favor of the Admirals until shortly after the midpoint of the period, when the Thunder equalized. Conroy once again found the back of the net, scoring his second goal of the evening with a shot that eluded Giannuzzi's shoulder, bringing the score to 2-2.

With just over three minutes remaining, Golder, positioned in the slot, executed a precise shot that successfully bypassed Brennan, granting Norfolk a 3-2 advantage, which marked his sixth goal of the season. As the game approached its conclusion, the Admirals' defensive efforts, complemented by Giannuzzi's strong performance in-goal, enabled them to break their losing streak against Adirondack. This victory resulted in a split of the two contests between the Admirals and the Thunder during the weekend.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - C. Golder (Game-winning goal)

2. ADK - R. Conroy (2 goals, +1)

3. NOR - B. Osmundson (1 goal, +1)

What's Next

Norfolk concludes their four-game road trip in Worcester tomorrow afternoon at the DCU Center. The Admirals and Railers square off once more at 3:05 p.m.

